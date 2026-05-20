DOH Updates Ebola Protocols Amid WHO Emergency Declaration

The Department of Health (DOH) will issue updated protocols this week to counter the spread of the Ebola disease following a global alert from the World Health Organization (WHO). The protocols emphasize strengthening surveillance measures at national borders, with incoming passengers being required to fill out digital eTravel forms containing specific health and illness questions.

The Department of Health ( DOH ) will issue updated protocols this week to counter the spread of the Ebola disease following a global alert from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa explained that the upcoming guidelines are modeled after the protocols established during the 2014 international emergency caused by the Orthoebolavirus zairense strain. The new health protocols will heavily focus on strengthening surveillance measures at national borders, specifically targeting arriving airplanes and maritime vessels coming from the affected regions. Incoming passengers from these areas will be required to fill out digital eTravel forms containing specific health and illness questions to identify potentially infected individuals.

Border authorities will immediately isolate any traveler flagged during this digital and physical screening process in a quarantine facility





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Ebola National Borders Digital Etravel Forms Specific Health And Illness Questions Incoming Passengers Border Authorities Quarantine Facilities Surveillance Measures Orthoebolavirus Zairense Strain DOH Health Protocols Ebola Disease World Health Organization (WHO) Central African Nations Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Airplane Screening Maritime Vessels Screening Confirmations Outbreak Pneumonia Etravel

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