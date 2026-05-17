DOH Mentions Bundibugyo Outbreak, High Risk Areas, and Comparison to 2014 Ebola Outbreak

The Department of Health (DOH) expressed concerns about the Bundibugyo outbreak in Congo and Uganda and highlighted its readiness to address the situation. The WHO mentioned that this specific outbreak does not meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency but countries sharing land borders with the DRC are at high risk of spread. The DOH also shared that the Bundibugyo virus did not spread in the Philippines during the 2014 West Africa Ebola epidemic.

In a joint statement, the Department of Health (DOH) called for accurate and reliable information to be provided to the public on the Bundibugyo outbreak in Congo and Uganda, emphasizing that the DOH is always ready and on alert, notifying the WHO through IHR channels of the outbreak.

The WHO mentioned that this outbreak does not meet the criteria for a pandemic emergency but countries sharing land borders with the DRC are at high risk of spread. As of Saturday, 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases, and 246 suspected cases had been reported in the DRC's Ituri province across at least three health zones.

The DOH also noted that the Bundibugyo virus did not spread in the Philippines during the 2014 West Africa Ebola epidemic, with the WHO lifting the declaration of a PHEIC in 2016





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Ebola International Relations Health Epidemic WHO Department Of Health (DOH) Bundibugyo Outbreak High Risk Areas Comparison To 2014 Ebola Outbreak DOH Readiness International Health Regulations World Health Organization

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