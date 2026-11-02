DOH Expands YAKAP HIV Testing Services Under New Health Agenda

The Department of Health integrates HIV testing into YAKAP, raises PhilHealth coverage to P58,500, and expands PrEP access to combat the AIDS epidemic nationwide.

The Department of Health has officially integrated HIV testing into the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program to significantly broaden access to essential health services for Filipinos. This strategic expansion marks a pivotal shift in how the government addresses the ongoing public health challenge of HIV and AIDS across the archipelago.

Health Secretary Edwin Mercado announced these comprehensive measures during the Philippine National Convention on AIDS 2026 in Manila. The Department of Health issued a formal statement on Saturday, October 31, confirming that these initiatives are now core components of the Unified National Agenda for Health.

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Core Service Expansions and Funding

The department confirmed that HIV testing will be a standard part of primary care facilities and social hygiene clinics. This move ensures that individuals can access life-saving diagnostics closer to their homes rather than relying solely on specialized centers.

PhilHealth has simultaneously increased the annual coverage limit for its Outpatient HIV/AIDS Treatment package. The funding has been raised from P30,000 to P58,500 per year. This substantial financial boost is designed to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for patients requiring long-term antiretroviral therapy.

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Strategic Awareness and Prevention Goals

Edwin Mercado emphasized that HIV is manageable through consistent medication adherence. He stated that the government aims to control the spread of the virus by ensuring patients remain on effective treatment plans. This approach focuses on reducing transmission rates through better health outcomes.

The Department of Health plans to promote HIV awareness directly in schools, workplaces, and local communities. These educational campaigns are intended to reduce stigma and encourage early testing. The agency is also working to strengthen treatment monitoring systems to ensure no patient falls through the cracks of the healthcare system.

Improving Access to Preventative Medications

A key component of the new strategy is improving access to pre-exposure prophylaxis. The agency aims to ensure that adequate supplies of these preventative medications are available at health centers. This effort targets high-risk populations to prevent new infections before they occur.

The integration of these services into the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program signals a commitment to holistic health coverage. By combining testing, treatment, and prevention, the Department of Health seeks to create a sustainable model for managing HIV. These actions reflect a broader government effort to improve healthcare accessibility for all citizens.

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Implementation Timeline and Future Steps

The Department of Health is currently rolling out these updates as part of its broader health infrastructure improvements. The announcement coincides with the closing of the Philippine National Convention on AIDS 2026. Officials view this convention as a catalyst for implementing the new protocols immediately.

Local health units are expected to adapt their services to include the expanded HIV testing and counseling. The increased PhilHealth coverage means that hospitals and clinics must update their billing and patient management systems. These operational changes will take effect as the Unified National Agenda for Health moves into its implementation phase.