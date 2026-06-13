DOH Deploys Two Emergency Medical Teams to Mindanao After 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake

The Department of Health has sent two Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams from Cotabato Regional Medical Center and Southern Philippines Medical Center to Sarangani and Davao Occidental to provide medical aid following a major earthquake that affected over 346,000 people.

The Department of Health (DOH) has deployed two Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams ( PEMAT s) to areas in Mindanao affected by a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake. In an official statement, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa confirmed the deployment, specifying that the teams are heading to Balut Island in Sarangani , Davao Occidental , to bolster health response operations in the devastated regions.

The PEMATs originate from two major medical facilities: the Cotabato Regional Medical Center (CRMC) and the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC). The CRMC team is a comprehensive medical unit composed of two surgeons, two obstetrician-gynecologists, two emergency medicine specialists, two anesthesiologists, two pediatricians, and one internist. This clinical core is supported by a substantial ancillary staff including 17 nurses, two midwives, two radiation technologists, one medical technologist, one physical therapist, and one mental health specialist.

The SPMC PEMAT is structured differently, emphasizing mental health and family medicine, with six medical doctors covering emergency medicine, family medicine, ophthalmology, and trauma. Its support staff includes three nurses, 10 mental health specialists, one data manager, two logistics managers, and one cook. This earthquake, which struck the province of Sarangani and was felt across other parts of Mindanao, has had a widespread impact.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), more than 346,000 individuals have been affected by the seismic event, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian crisis and the critical need for organized medical intervention. The deployment of these specialized teams represents a coordinated national effort to provide immediate and sustained medical care, from surgical and obstetric services to psychological support, in the aftermath of the disaster.

The presence of mental health specialists, data managers, and logistics personnel highlights an understanding that disaster response requires a holistic approach, addressing both acute physical injuries and the longer-term psychosocial needs of displaced and traumatized communities. These teams are expected to set up field medical stations, provide outpatient care, support local health facilities that may be overwhelmed or damaged, and help manage the health needs of those in evacuation centers.

The swift mobilization of the CRMC and SPMC resources demonstrates a prepared and responsive health system aiming to mitigate the secondary health crisis that often follows major natural disasters, such as the spread of infectious diseases, lack of access to chronic disease management, and mental health deterioration. The collaboration between the DOH and these two prominent regional medical centers ensures a deployment of high-quality medical expertise and supplies directly to the hardest-hit areas of Sarangani and surrounding provinces.

The earthquake's impact on infrastructure, including hospitals and clinics, makes the external PEMAT support indispensable. These teams bring not only doctors and nurses but also the necessary equipment and pharmaceutical supplies to operate independently for a period, thereby filling critical gaps until local health services can be restored. The inclusion of a dedicated cook and logistics managers addresses the fundamental need for sustenance and supply chain management for the team itself, ensuring operational sustainability.

As the situation develops, the NDRRMC and DOH will continue to coordinate the broader disaster response, with these medical teams forming a vital component of the life-saving and life-sustaining operations in Mindanao. The overarching goal is to prevent mortality and morbidity from the earthquake's direct effects and to protect the health of the affected population in the challenging days and weeks ahead





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Earthquake Mindanao Department Of Health PEMAT Medical Team Disaster Response Sarangani Davao Occidental CRMC SPMC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Red Cross Expands Humanitarian Services in Batangas with Torres Technology Center Corp. DonationThe Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has taken a significant step towards expanding its humanitarian services in Batangas after Torres Technology Center Corp. donated a 910-square-meter property on June 9, 2026 for the future PRC Batangas Chapter–Tanauan City Branch. The donation, which coincided with the 87th birth anniversary of philanthropist and businessman Feliciano 'Thotie' Torres, was formalized through a deed of donation signing and groundbreaking ceremony held beside the New Tanauan City Hall.

Read more »

Sweden's Right-of-Center Government Drops Controversial Plan to Lower Age of Criminal ResponsibilitySweden's Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer announced that the right-of-center government will drop its controversial plan to cut the age of criminal responsibility to 13-years-old from the current 15-years-old. The government will instead introduce new legislation that will set a lower limit of 14-years-old.

Read more »

Philippine Coast Guard Inspects Quake Damage; Health Dept Deploys Mental Health Teams in MindanaoFollowing a magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Sarangani province, the Philippine Coast Guard conducted inspections of damaged structures in General Santos City. Meanwhile, the Department of Health deployed Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) teams to provide assistance to victims across the affected Soccsksargen region, with services beginning on June 12, 2026. Electricity restoration is expected by June 10.

Read more »

Napolcom commends HPG-SOD, composite police teams for successful anti-robbery operation in CaloocanTHE National Police Commission (Napolcom) formally commended members of the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group-Special Operations Division (HPG-SOD) and composite operating units for their commendable performance during a police operation along Mabini Street, Maypajo, Caloocan City on May 6, 2026.

Read more »