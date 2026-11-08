DOH Davao Honors Local Government Units with Platinum Awards at Pasidungog 2026

Department of Health-Davao recognizes Davao City, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte with Platinum Awards for exceptional public health achievements at the November 6, 2026 ceremony.

The Department of Health-Davao honored three local government units with Platinum Awards during the " Pasidungog 2026" ceremony held in Davao City on November 6, 2026. Davao City, the provinces of Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte received the highest distinction for demonstrating outstanding leadership and achieving key milestones in advancing public health outcomes across the region.

Criteria for Platinum Award Recognition

These three local government units earned Platinum status by securing at least six awards from the various health programs managed by the Department of Health. This rigorous criterion ensured that only entities with consistent, high-level performance in multiple healthcare sectors received the top honor. The awards recognize tangible improvements in disease control, data management, and community health services.

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Davao del Norte Achievements and Cash Grants

Davao del Norte secured its Platinum status by winning awards in tuberculosis management, child nutrition, and health data systems. The province received the Excellence in TB DOTS Certification Award and the Excellence in TB Preventive Treatment Award, highlighting its success in controlling infectious diseases.

Additionally, Davao del Norte earned the Excellence in WHO Recommended Rapid Diagnostic Test Award and the distinction of having the Lowest Prevalence of Stunting Among Children five years old and under for calendar year 2026. The local government also achieved Functional Field Health Services Information System status and a Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit for 2026, each accompanied by a P50,000 cash grant.

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Davao de Oro and Davao City Honor Rolls

Davao de Oro received the Excellence in Integrated TB Information System Implementation Award and was recognized as a Province with a Functional Maternal & Perinatal Death Surveillance & Response Committee. As an Outstanding Universal Health Care Integration Site for fiscal year 2025, the province received a substantial P300,000 cash grant. Davao de Oro also maintained Functional Field Health Services Information System and Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit statuses, earning P50,000 grants for each, plus an Outstanding Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit Performance Award.

The City Government of Davao was acknowledged for exemplary performance in implementing the Schistosomiasis Control and Elimination Program in 2025. The city secured the Outstanding Achievement in TB Case Finding Award Level II and was designated as an Adolescent Friendly Health Facility. It also received a P30,000 cash grant for documentation of good practices, alongside functional status certifications for FHSIS and LESU, each with a P50,000 grant.

Leadership Perspectives on Health Partnerships

Dr. Ellenietta HMV N. Gamolo, the OIC Regional Director of DOH-Davao, emphasized that public health success relies on unwavering partnership rather than isolated departmental efforts. She noted that during disasters and calamities, health workers rallied behind the people and brought healthcare closer to those who needed it most, transforming public health from a mere mandate into a demonstrated commitment.

Dr. Gamolo highlighted that these accomplishments were made possible by local chief executives, provincial and city health offices, municipal health officers, barangay health workers, hospitals, civil society organizations, and national government agencies. Her message underscored the collective effort required to maintain high health standards during challenging times.

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Gold Award Recipients and Regional Impact

DOH also conferred Gold Awards to health partners that received four to five recognitions from its various health programs. The Magsaysay municipality in Davao del Sur received the Municipal Alagang Pinas Award for Local Level Governance and Convergence, along with awards for outstanding implementation and household convergence scorecard implementation. Magsaysay earned a Functional Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit status with a P25,000 cash grant.

Tagum City of Davao del Norte and the Province of Davao Oriental were also recognized with Gold Awards. Tagum City received recognition for its Schistosomiasis Control and Elimination Program, lowest stunting prevalence, and functional health data systems, earning P50,000 grants for each system. Davao Oriental was honored for its TB Treatment Success and outstanding provincial epidemiology performance, also securing P50,000 grants for its functional health information systems.