DOH Activates Crisis Protocol After Magnitude 7.8 Sarangani Earthquake

The Department of Health has activated its crisis protocol following a major offshore earthquake near Sarangani, deploying emergency response teams and placing medical assistance teams on standby as authorities assess damage and report casualties.

The Department of Health ( DOH ) on Monday activated its crisis protocol and issued public reminders following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani . DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Albert Domingo said the agency will deploy its Health Emergency Response Teams based on operational requirements on the ground.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization-recognized Philippine Emergency Medical Assistance Teams from Luzon and the Visayas have been placed on standby for possible deployment to establish field hospitals, if needed. Domingo said the DOH has also ensured the safety of its personnel and is conducting a rapid assessment of the status of health facilities in affected areas.

The quake, initially recorded by PHIVOLCS at magnitude 7.0 with a depth of 10 kilometers, was later upgraded to magnitude 7.8 at a depth of 33 kilometers. The DOH urged residents to immediately evacuate upon receiving a tsunami warning or when they observe natural signs such as a loud roaring sound resembling an approaching wave.

They also advised to apply first aid to the injured and seek medical attention when needed, inspect homes or buildings for cracks or structural damage, check for gas leaks, and switch off the main power if necessary, and prepare essentials and a go bag in case evacuation is needed. The Police Regional Office 12 reported that all three fatalities and four injured individuals were civilians.

Authorities also recorded damage to 20 structures across the region, including 14 commercial establishments, two schools, two hospitals, and two residential houses





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Earthquake DOH Sarangani Tsunami Warning Health Emergency PHIVOLCS

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