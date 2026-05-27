DOH 7 Warns of Rising Summer Diseases in Central Visayas

The Department of Health in Central Visayas warns of increasing infectious and non-communicable diseases this summer, including dengue, rabies, and heat-related illnesses, urging public vigilance and prevention measures.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7) has issued a warning about the increasing incidence of various diseases this summer, encompassing both infectious and non-communicable conditions.

The region has seen a notable rise in dengue cases and other illnesses, driven largely by seasonal factors such as intense heat and unstable water supplies. From January to the second week of May 2026, Central Visayas recorded 2,425 dengue cases with 18 deaths, representing an 80 percent increase in fatalities compared to the same period last year.

Dr. Ronald Jarvik A. Buscato, head of the DOH 7 Communicable Diseases Section, highlighted that rabies exposure cases are also alarmingly high, with approximately 11,000 bite cases documented in the first quarter alone across the region. Other common infectious illnesses currently include sore eyes (conjunctivitis) and chickenpox, which predominantly affect school-aged children. On the non-communicable disease front, DOH 7 anticipates a rise in heat stroke and heat exhaustion cases due to the elevated heat index during summer.

Buscato also warned about potential complications for individuals with lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, which may worsen under extreme heat conditions. One major reason for the increased dengue transmission during summer is the unstable water supply, forcing households to store water. Containers that are not properly covered or maintained become breeding sites for mosquitoes. Even small containers like flower pots and vases can harbor larvae if not regularly cleaned.

DOH 7 has observed a demographic shift in dengue cases, with more infections now occurring in early to middle adulthood, whereas previously school-aged children were the most affected. Buscato attributed the decline in pediatric cases to stronger awareness and prevention campaigns in schools through partnerships with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

However, adults remain vulnerable, especially those traveling or living in areas with limited water supply and weak mosquito control measures, particularly in rural communities. The rising rabies cases are also a concern, linked to the growing number of pet owners and challenges in ensuring responsible vaccination of animals. Previously, about 90 percent of rabies cases were from dogs and 10 percent from cats, but the distribution has now shifted to nearly 50-50 between the two animals.

Vaccine hesitancy is another major challenge hindering DOH 7s efforts against preventable diseases. We are trying to mitigate because classes are about to resume, and we have to ensure there is no transmission in schools so that diseases will not spread or increase, Buscato said. He urged the public to follow the DOHs 4Ts dengue prevention campaign: Taob, Taktak, Tuyo, and Takip, emphasizing the importance of regularly cleaning, emptying water containers, and properly covering all stored water.

Households were reminded to replace or clean stored water at least every seven days or more frequently to prevent mosquito breeding. Buscato stressed the importance of continued community cooperation as the region enters hotter months, when the risk of disease transmission typically increases. The DOH 7 also advises the public to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and wear protective clothing to prevent heat-related illnesses.

For rabies prevention, they encourage pet owners to have their dogs and cats vaccinated regularly and to avoid contact with stray animals. In schools, health education programs will be intensified to promote hygiene practices such as frequent handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes to curb the spread of infectious diseases like chickenpox and conjunctivitis. The agency is also coordinating with local government units to ensure that water storage practices are safe and that communities are informed about mosquito control measures.

As summer progresses, DOH 7 remains vigilant in monitoring disease trends and implementing response strategies to protect public health





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Dengue Rabies Heat Stroke Vaccination Summer Diseases

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