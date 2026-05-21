Dog Barking Evolved For Communication with Humans, Experts Explain Unusual Manuscript

Dogs and wolves came from the same ancestor, but dogs do not bark and communicate through howls. Certain breeds, like the basenji, rarely bark and produce sounds similar to yodels or howls because of their larynx and vocal cord structure.

In Kuya Kim's report in"24 Oras" on Thursday, instead of the loud and intimidating bark people usually expect from a guard dog, the animal produced a raspy, broken sound that quickly became the subject of memes and jokes online.

Experts say dogs and wolves came from the same ancestor, but unlike wolves, dogs do not bark and instead communicate through howls. Some experts believe dogs developed barking as a way to communicate more effectively with humans through domestication. According to experts, a dog's bark can carry different meanings depending on its tone, pitch, and speed, ranging from alertness and excitement to warning signals and distress.

"Kagawa ang tahol ng aso ay mataas at mabilis, sila ay alert. Kapag naman sila ay mabagal at malalim, ito ay nagibigay ng babala," said Dr. Glenn Albert Almera, a veterinarian. While some dogs are known for powerful barks, experts said that certain breeds, such as the basenji, rarely bark at all and instead produce sounds similar to yodels or howls because of differences in their larynx or vocal cord structure.

According to Dr. Glenn Albert Almera, a veterinarian, these anatomical differences may also explain the unusual"wheezing" or hoarse bark heard in the viral dog video circulating online. He added that any brain, face or facial structure deformities related to the dog's vocal chamber could develop into different bark sounds.

He advised pet owners to bring their dogs to a veterinary clinic if they notice sudden changes in barking sounds to determine whether the cause is a foreign body obstruction, or possibly a viral or bacterial infection affecting the dog's vocal chamber and airway organs





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Dogs And Wolves Congenital Deformity Brain Face Or Facial Structure Deformities Vocal Camder And Airway Organs Topics: Dog Barking Dog Breeds With Similar Sounds Unusual Dog Bark Videos Dog-Human Communication Dog Vocal Tracts

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