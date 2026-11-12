DOE Targets Non-Compliant Gas Stations After Partial Rollback Violations

The Department of Energy investigates fuel stations failing to implement the mandated price rollback by November 10, urging motorists to report violations via the eGov PH app.

The Department of Energy has launched an investigation into gas stations that failed to implement a mandated fuel price rollback on Tuesday, November 10th. While motorists anticipated lower prices for gasoline and diesel following the agency's directive, reports indicate that certain fuel retailers applied only partial discounts or ignored the order entirely. The agency has reminded all operators that the reduction must be applied fully and immediately to comply with federal regulations.

Reporting Mechanisms for Fuel Violations

The Department of Energy is urging motorists to identify and report delinquent gas stations through the eGov PH app. Users can file specific complaints under the dedicated Gas Station Concerns category within the digital platform. Reports should include precise location details and photographic evidence demonstrating non-compliance with the price reduction mandate to facilitate swift regulatory action.

Also read DoE pushes for integrated EV ecosystem within ASEAN region

Legal Framework and Enforcement Authority

Rino Abad, director of the DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau, confirmed to 24 Oras that the decrease is a one-time implementation that must be applied immediately and in full. He clarified that oil firms have not petitioned for a staggered rollout, reinforcing the requirement for immediate compliance across all stations nationwide.

Advertisement

Legal Consequences for Non-Compliance

The Oil Deregulation Law grants the Department of Energy authority to mandate fuel price movements during emergencies, such as the current fuel crisis. Ignoring these directives constitutes a violation of the law, which warrants a formal investigation into the offense. Operators failing to adhere to the mandate face potential legal penalties and enforcement actions under the established regulatory framework.

Current Market Prices and Future Outlook

As of the latest reporting, the average price of 91-octane gasoline in Metro Manila stands at P76.19, while diesel prices hover around P90.35 according to GasWatch PH data. Market observers are forecasting another significant fuel rollback for the upcoming week as prices continue to slide toward pre-war levels, suggesting further adjustments in the near future.