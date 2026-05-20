DOE Reminds LFROs to Comply with Fuel Subsidy Program Requirements

The Department of Energy (DOE) has reminded liquid fuel retail outlets (LFROs) to comply with operational, technical, and reporting requirements under the government's mandatory fuel subsidy program for public utility vehicles. Failing to comply could result in suspension or termination of the certificate of compliance.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has reminded liquid fuel retail outlets (LFROs) to comply with operational, technical, and reporting requirements under the government's mandatory fuel subsidy program for public utility vehicles .

The DOE said fuel stations joining the Fuel Subsidy Program (FSP) must complete enrollment and onboarding requirements, process subsidy transactions for qualified beneficiaries, install and maintain required systems and signage, designate FSP lanes, and comply with reporting, validation, and monitoring rules. The agency warned that stations failing to comply could face suspension or cancellation of their certificate of compliance.

The government has expanded the program nationwide by onboarding all LFROs, allowing eligible public utility jeepney and UV Express drivers to claim fuel subsidies at more stations. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin said in a statement that through this initiative, they are helping ensure that energy remains an enabler of livelihood and mobility, not a burden.

The FSP, part of the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport (UPLIFT) Program, provides qualified beneficiaries with up to P1,500 per vehicle weekly for three months. As of May 18, the DOE said 938 fuel stations nationwide were fully operational under the program, including 616 in Luzon, 172 in the Visayas, and 150 in Mindanao.

The DOE urged drivers and commuters to check the updated list of participating stations on its official website to include newly enrolled outlets and updated program information





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Department Of Energy Fuel Subsidy Program Public Utility Vehicles Enrollment Requirements Fuel Assistance Onboarding Designated Lanes Reporting Rules Energy Mobility Livelihoods UPLIFT Program Uperiodic Liquid Fuel Road Transportation Priv

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