DoE Relaunches Coal Bidding Amid Semirara Contract Dispute

The Department of Energy restarts coal mining auctions for key sites including Semirara, facing stakeholder opposition over contract rules and energy security risks.

The Department of Energy has officially relaunched the bidding process for coal mining rights, a move that comes despite significant mounting concerns from various stakeholders regarding the fairness and legal basis of the auction. In a formal notice of bidding released on Wednesday, the agency invited all qualified bidders to participate in the auction for coal operating contracts focused on development and production across several strategic locations.

Key Details of Coal Auction Process

The current auction covers three pre-determined areas which are estimated to hold around 207 million metric tons of coal reserves, marking a substantial opportunity for energy investors. Up for auction are five blocks located across the municipalities of Benito Soliven, Naguilian, and Cauayan in Isabela province, alongside three blocks spanning the municipalities of Amulung and Iguig in Cagayan province.

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Additionally, the bidding includes ten blocks on Semirara Island in Antique, a site that has been operated by Consunji-led Semirara Mining and Power Corp for nearly fifty years. The existing coal operating contract for this major facility is set to expire in July 2027, creating a critical timeline for the transition of ownership and operational control.

Timeline for Bidding and Evaluation

Under the indicative timeline established by the Department of Energy, the pre-bid conference is scheduled for November 13, serving as the initial step before the December 11 deadline for the submission of bids. This structured schedule aims to ensure that all potential participants have adequate time to review requirements and prepare their proposals accordingly.

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The Renewable Energy Committee-Joint Auction Organizers are expected to release the list of qualified bidders on December 18, followed by the opening of their financial proposals on December 21. These sealed financial proposals will be ranked based on three specific criteria: government share with a sixty percent weight, domestic supply commitment with thirty percent weight, and signature bonus with ten percent weight.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Challenges

The latest notice is pursuant to Joint Administrative Order No. 2026-01 issued by the Department of Energy and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, whose provisions have drawn sharp concerns from industry stakeholders. SMPC has questioned certain provisions of the rules, arguing that they could undermine its existing rights, particularly the requirement for operators to turn over their assets to the Department of Energy.

Pangasinan Representative Mark O. Cojuangco earlier urged the Department of Energy to address these concerns over the auction, warning that it could threaten the country's baseload power supply. He highlighted that delays and uncertainty surrounding the auction could jeopardize energy security, noting that the Semirara mine accounts for a significant share of national coal production.

Impact on Energy Security and Next Steps

Representative Cojuangco emphasized the need for policy consistency, stating that constant questioning of rules governing natural resource extraction projects undermines investment confidence. He demanded that the Department of Energy explain its legal basis and ensure that baseload power supply is never compromised by bureaucratic decisions or regulatory hubris during this transition period.

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The highest-rated qualified bidder is expected to be identified on December 28, while the notice of award is scheduled for issuance on January 11, 2027. The Department of Energy is targeting to sign the coal operating contract with the winning bidder by January 13, 2027, which is roughly six months before the expiration of the existing contract covering the Semirara mine.