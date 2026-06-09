DOE Leads Power Restoration Efforts After Southern Mindanao Earthquake

The Department of Energy (DOE) is coordinating with the National Electrification Administration (NEA) and other stakeholders to restore power in Southern Mindanao after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Restoration priorities include critical facilities such as hospitals and evacuation centers. Power generation facilities like the SMC Malita and Sarangani Energy coal plants remain offline, while distribution and transmission infrastructure have been damaged. Task Force Kapatid has been deployed with personnel and equipment to accelerate repairs. Significant progress has been made, with some cooperatives back online, but many areas still face power outages due to ongoing assessment and line-clearing hampered by landslides and heavy rain.

The Department of Energy (DOE) has initiated restoration efforts for power infrastructure in Southern Mindanao following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Working with the National Electrification Administration (NEA), electric cooperatives , distribution utilities, and other stakeholders, the DOE is focusing on safely restoring electricity.

Damage assessments and system inspections of generation, transmission, and distribution facilities continue to gauge the impact and guide restoration. Power has been restored in some communities where it is safe. The agency has prioritized restoring electricity to critical facilities like hospitals, evacuation centers, water systems, and communication networks, in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive.

In power generation, the SMC Malita Coal Plant's two units (300 MW total) are offline, with Unit 1 expected to be restored by June 10, 2026, and Unit 2 by June 13, 2026. The Sarangani Energy Corporation Coal Plant's two units (237 MW) are also under emergency shutdown for assessment, initially targeted for restoration by June 10, 2026. Distribution damage has disrupted service to about 1,149 consumer connections.

Additionally, the microgrid system provider for Balut Island, Power Source Philippines, Inc. (PSPI), is non-operational, affecting 949 households across eight barangays; its plant facilities are targeted for restoration by June 16, 2026, but line-clearing is hampered by heavy rain and earthquake-induced landslides. Transmission facilities in southwestern Mindanao are also impacted. The DOE has instructed the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to fast-track assessment and restoration.

The Matanao-General Santos 138 kV Line 2 remains out of service, and two transformers at the General Santos Substation are unavailable pending assessment. At the distribution level, South Cotabato I Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO I) has returned to normal operations after a total interruption since June 8, 2026. Davao del Sur Electric Cooperative (DASURECO) and South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative (SOCOTECO II) continue to experience partial interruptions, with restoration ongoing for 157,263 consumer connections.

Davao Light and Power Company also faces a partial interruption affecting about 500 customers. To accelerate restoration, the DOE and NEA have activated Task Force Kapatid (TFK), deploying 62 personnel, six service vehicles, and seven boom trucks from the Northern Mindanao Electric Cooperatives Association (NORMECA), representing seven cooperatives. Additional teams from DASURECO and Cotabato Electric Cooperative, Inc.-PPALMA (COTELCO-PPALMA) have also been mobilized, each providing six personnel, one service vehicle, and one boom truck.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin stated that TFK will work alongside cooperatives to speed up restoration and reinforce local response capacities. DOE personnel are on the ground coordinating with partners and assessing immediate needs to maintain swift and responsive efforts. While electricity has been restored in some areas, many communities still face disruptions





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Earthquake Power Restoration Department Of Energy Southern Mindanao Electric Cooperatives Task Force Kapatid Infrastructure Damage

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