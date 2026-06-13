DOE Implements Emergency Measures to Stabilize Visayas Power Grid Amid Plant Outages and Seasonal Constraints

The Department of Energy outlines steps to address rotational brownouts in the Visayas, citing extended maintenance outages and seasonal derating of biomass plants. Measures include battery storage, power barges, and accelerated projects.

The Department of Energy ( DOE ) is actively addressing power supply issues in the Visayas region, which have led to rotational brownouts due to yellow and red alerts on the grid.

According to DOE Undersecretary Mario Marasigan, speaking on Super Radyo dzBB, the primary causes are prolonged outages of large power plants originally scheduled for maintenance, and the derating of biomass and other seasonal power facilities. Two major 169 MW plants in Toledo City, Cebu, are under repair with completion expected by late August, while a 150 MW plant in Panay is slated to resume operations on July 3.

Additionally, about 168.6 MW of capacity is currently derated, largely because sugarcane mills are not in season, limiting fuel supply for biomass plants, and hydropower output is reduced by dry season conditions. Despite these challenges, the DOE emphasizes that overall electricity supply remains sufficient, and a Grid Operating and Maintenance Program coordinates scheduled downtime for plants and transmission lines.

In a separate development, the DOE is monitoring three power generation facilities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake offshore Sarangani; two in Davao del Sur are expected to be restored by June 17, and the third between June 13 and 14. Even with these offline, Marasigan noted that Mindanao continues to have an excess power supply and is currently exporting electricity to Cebu, helping stabilize the Visayas grid.

To further strengthen supply, the DOE is collaborating with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to implement immediate solutions. Short-term measures include accelerating the deployment of a battery energy storage system with at least 170 MW capacity, which can be charged during daytime excess generation and discharged during peak afternoon and evening hours.

Existing projects in the Visayas will be expedited for swift grid connection. Additionally, the DOE is arranging to transfer an idle power barge from Navotas, capable of providing around 20 MW, to Panay as backup. These efforts aim to deliver an additional 260 MW of capacity as a short- to medium-term measure to boost reserves and active power supply, thereby stabilizing the electricity grid in the Visayas and supporting national energy security





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Visayas Power Grid Rotational Brownouts DOE Power Plant Outages Biomass Derating Battery Energy Storage Power Barge Energy Supply Philippines Electricity

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