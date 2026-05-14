DOE, ERC Order NGCP to Submit Comprehensive Incident Report on Power Supply Disruptions

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) have ordered the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to submit a comprehensive incident report on the power supply disruptions in Luzon and the Visayas. The two agencies tasked the NGCP to make a full accounting of the temporary power supply cut after its yellow and red alert declarations that affected the Luzon and the Visayas grids from May 12 to 14.

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) have ordered the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines ( NGCP ) to submit a comprehensive incident report on the power supply disruptions in Luzon and the Visayas .

The two agencies tasked the NGCP to make a full accounting of the temporary power supply cut after its yellow and red alert declarations that affected the Luzon and the Visayas grids from May 12 to 14. The DOE said the incidents placed millions of Filipino consumers at risk. The NGCP's declaration of Red Alert status on the Luzon Grid on May 13 affected more than 200,000 customers in parts of Batangas, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Metro Manila, and Rizal.

DOE technical teams have been actively and independently verifying the status of all affected generating units and transmission facilities, and assessing whether NGCP and concerned generation companies complied with dispatch instructions and restoration timelines during the alert period.

The DOE expects the NGCP to submit the following vital information: specific dates, time, duration, and areas affected by each alert declaration, the root cause or triggering factor of each supply deficiency or grid contingency, all generating units, transmission lines, and facilities that experienced forced outages, deratings, or reduced availability, reserve and demand levels at the time of each alert, immediate corrective and load management measures undertaken, the restoration timeline and normalization actions, and all related coordination with the DOE, ERC, and concerned generation companies. The DOE also emphasizes that under ERC Resolution No. 13, Series of 2010, NGCP is separately obligated to submit an initial report within 60 minutes from the time of any system disruption.

Compliance with this reportorial requirement is being closely monitored by both the DOE and the ERC. The DOE will continue to closely monitor grid conditions in both Luzon and Visayas, assess residual supply risks, and coordinate with NGCP, the ERC, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP), distribution utilities, and all concerned generation companies to ensure the full restoration of supply adequacy





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Department Of Energy Energy Regulatory Commission National Grid Corporation Of The Philippines Power Supply Disruptions Luzon Visayas Yellow And Red Alert Declarations Affected Grids Temporary Power Supply Cut NGCP Red Alert Status Affected Customers Generating Units Transmission Facilities Dispatch Instructions Restoration Timelines ERC Resolution No. 13 System Disruption Initial Report Residual Supply Risks Grid Conditions Supply Adequacy

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