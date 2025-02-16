Dodge Charger Daytona SRT BEV: Electric Muscle Car or Theatre?

Dodge launches its first electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona SRT BEV, aiming to capture the essence of a traditional muscle car with electric power. The review explores the car's performance, looks, and the challenge of blending electric technology with the spirit of a gasoline-powered muscle car.

Is that one of those new soy Chargers? The one that’s all electric?” says Devon, a man in his silver years who drives a truck, but also has a V8 petrol-powered Dodge Challenger back home, implying that electricity is feeble and... somehow left wing. A case not supported should he investigate the woke electricity that powers his home and drop a live toaster in his bath. I simply switch on Dodge’s new electric Charger Daytona and start to rev it.

He flinches at the startup—it’s got the kind of exhaust fireup flare you get when someone lops the exhaust off a V8 with an angle grinder—and his face unfurls in wonder. “Well, I’ll be damned...” he exclaims, calling his buddies over. “Maybe it’s not so bad after all.” Amazing how a bit of theater can change people’s minds, and before they left, this slice of gray dollar was suddenly a lot keener on the idea of an electric muscle car. But that’s the issue Dodge is facing right there, born, lived and buried in one 10-minute conversation. Nominative determinism has bitten, and this EV Charger is pure electric heresy according to the Church of V8. And the Church is puritanical: anything short of a procharged 7.3-liter Hemi on open headers with the fuel efficiency of an Iowa class battleship would cause coarse frown lines in the foreheads of the faithful. So it’s a tricky spot for a company that has built a modern reputation on Hellcats adept at turning unleaded into tire smoke at will. You’ve got the muscle car faithful and those interested in EVs, and in the Venn diagram of ownership, the crossover is micron thick. Dodge reckons this is the “world’s first electric muscle car”. But that might be because no one’s really thought it necessary to build one. Rolling through the canyons of Arizona in a red Dodge Charger, blacktop shimmering in the heat, yellow lines looping through sweeping corners like a thrown rope and noise burbling away beneath, it’s a classic American scene. A bloody cell pulsing through black veins of desert. And yet it’s a new way of thinking for Dodge. The most obvious news is that noise. How? Well, the Fratzonic chambered exhaust stuffed under the car uses a couple of subwoofers and a 600W amp to move air through resonating chambers and create the familiar exhaust sound. Pure theater, but it does make a statement. And that’s what Dodge is all about here—it wants you to think of the new Charger as a muscle car first, and an electric car second. A car that looks, sounds, drives and performs like a Dodge Charger. And that’s a tough one for EVs where horsepower is cheap but character is hard. Still, it looks the part. A widebody two door (there are no narrow bodies), strong shoulders, coupe roofline and front and rear ‘racetrack’ light signatures. There’s a meanness to the front that apes classic Chargers, a strong set of visual graphics that make it look like a vision of the near future. In fact, it looks a bit like ’60s futurism, where we still all have largely the same stuff, just a bit more fancy and powered by a thimble reactor in the glovebox. Back to the Future vibes rather than an edgier dystopian sci-fi. Yes there’s an efficiency-aiding pass-through spoiler in the nose called the ‘R-wing’, but that’s almost invisible until you get close. And other than that, this could be a gasoline-powered car. Which, incidentally, it will be; in 2025 there’ll be a couple of straight-six twin-turbo powered cars, so all is not lost if you can’t live without a petrol engine. Which brings us to the horsepower issue. Because that’s not an issue at all for a modern EV, and that’s equally true of the Charger. There are dual motors, one at either end to give all-wheel drive. They’re the same output at 335hp, and the car runs 630hp with a 40hp 10-second ‘PowerShot’ from a steering wheel button for the full herd. That translates into a car capable of 0–100kph in about 3.3 seconds—faster than the last Hellcat V8—with a modest 216kph top speed. It has a 10.5-second quarter mile, which is rapid enough. Then there are the modes, which range from the usual Auto/Wet/Sport and Track, to more specific settings like Drag and Drift/Donut. There’s also a Race Prep mode to precondition the battery for high output discharge and keep the car delivering for ‘at least’ 10 passes at the strip, or a good few laps at the track. Which all sounds pleasingly hooliganish. The truth is somewhat less intense. Let’s be honest, American-specific cars have a different infrastructure perspective, so they don’t tend to be suited to European tastes. Cruising around at the speed limit, the Charger is excellent. Quiet and calm, with a decent ride. The exhaust (we’ll just call it that) noise knocks back to the point you forget about it, and looking out over the hood and back over the rear arches, you really do feel like this big coupe has a lot of the right stuff in place





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electric Muscle Car Dodge Charger Daytona SRT BEV EV Performance Muscle Car Heritage Automotive Innovation

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This Ferrari Daytona SP3 is Signed by Leclerc and Sainz and Estimated at PHP 334.7 MillionA ultra-rare Ferrari Daytona SP3 with less than 650km on the odometer and a unique 'BP Green' finish is up for sale in Dubai. The car, one of only 599 ever made, features the signatures of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz on its 828hp 6.5-liter V12 engine.

Read more »

Advocacy group calls for Bataan Nuclear Power Plant revival to lower power pricesNUCLEAR advocacy group Alpas Pinas on Tuesday called for the revival of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) in a bid to help the country achieve lower electricity prices.

Read more »

Gaza ceasefire and hostage release set to beginThe ceasefire agreement follows months of on-off negotiations brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, and comes just ahead of the January 20 inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump

Read more »

Trump vows ‘speed and strength’ at inauguration eve rallyWashington, United States - US President-elect Donald Trump vowed a blitz of emergency actions Sunday at a huge victory rally on the eve of his

Read more »

Pope says Trump’s planned deportations would be ‘calamity’Vatican City, Holy See - Pope Francis said Sunday US President-elect Donald Trump's promised large-scale deportation operation of undocumented migrants

Read more »

Trump to declare national emergency at the border, Trump official saysWASHINGTON, USA — President-elect Donald Trump plans to take a flurry of executive actions aimed at cracking down on legal and illegal immigration and

Read more »