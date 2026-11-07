DND Secretary Calls for Expanded Marine Corps Presence in Kalayaan Islands

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. urges accelerated Philippine Marine Corps growth and strategic bases in the Kalayaan Island Group to support the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept amid tightening global supply chains.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has mandated an immediate and accelerated expansion of the Philippine Marine Corps to bolster the nation's defense posture across its archipelagic territory. Speaking at the service's 76th anniversary on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City, Teodoro emphasized that the current force structure is insufficient for the country's strategic needs. The Secretary directed the military to establish new strategic operating bases, particularly within the Kalayaan Island Group, to implement the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept effectively. This directive marks a significant shift in military planning, prioritizing physical presence and logistical independence over static defensive positions.

Addressing Critical Force Size Discrepancies

The Department of National Defense acknowledged a severe mismatch between the Marine Corps' current capabilities and the geographic scope of the Philippine archipelago. Teodoro cited Major General Apostol, the Marine Corps Commandant, who noted that four marine brigades and one service support brigade are wholly inadequate for guarding 7,600 islands. To rectify this disparity, the DND is pushing for a sustainable but urgent expansion plan that would increase troop numbers and operational reach. The Secretary stressed that maintaining a credible deterrent presence in contested waters requires a robust and rapidly deployable force structure that can respond to emerging threats.

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Enhancing Joint Operations and Inter-Agency Coordination

Strengthening the Philippine Marine Corps is not an isolated effort but part of a broader strategy involving all branches of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Teodoro called for tighter coordination among the Philippine Marine Corps, Philippine Army, Philippine Navy, Philippine Air Force, and the Philippine Coast Guard. This multi-agency approach aims to create a unified defense front capable of managing complex security challenges in the South China Sea. By integrating resources and intelligence, the military hopes to improve situational awareness and response times across key strategic locations, ensuring that no single branch bears the full burden of national defense.

Securing Logistics Amid Global Supply Chain Tightening

The defense modernization drive also addresses critical logistical vulnerabilities exposed by tightening global supply chains and increased competition for essential resources. Teodoro highlighted that existing notional reserves are insufficient for sustained operations, emphasizing that physical custody and possession of reserves are now paramount. The DND is working to secure adequate physical reserves of ammunition, fuel, and other critical supplies to ensure operational continuity during conflicts. This focus on logistical readiness is essential for maintaining military effectiveness in an increasingly unpredictable global environment where supply lines can be easily disrupted.

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Investing in Modernization and Leadership Development

Under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines are accelerating defense modernization initiatives to equip the military with advanced capabilities. Teodoro underscored the importance of participating in multilateral military exercises and building stronger professional ties with foreign marine forces. These international engagements provide opportunities to identify appropriate tactics, technologies, and equipment suited to the country's unique operational environment. Furthermore, the Secretary called for greater investment in future military leaders through mentorship programs, cross-training, and early exposure to leadership responsibilities, ensuring a pipeline of skilled officers capable of commanding modernized forces.

Implementing Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept

The ultimate goal of these expansions and modernizations is to fully implement the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, a strategic framework designed to protect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. By establishing strategic operating bases that can be co-located with other military facilities or built independently, the Marine Corps can project power more effectively across vast oceanic areas. This approach allows for a forward-deployed posture that deters aggression and responds swiftly to incidents. The Philippines remains committed to strengthening its defense capabilities through sustained investment in personnel, infrastructure, and international partnerships, ensuring long-term stability and security in the region.