DND Rejects China's Sovereignty Claim Over Occupied Philippine Islands in West Philippine Sea, Emphasizing Philippine Authority

Details the reaction of the Philippine Department of National Defense (DND) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to China's recent assertions of sovereignty over Pag-asa Island and Lawak Island, presenting a rebuttal of China's claim while emphasizing the Philippines' authority and jurisdiction over the islands, and rejecting China's claim of 'indisputable sovereignty' over most of the South China Sea.

The Department of National Defense Philippines (DND) rejected China ’s recent assertion of sovereignty over Pag-asa Island and Lawak Island in the West Philippine Sea , emphasizing that the Philippine-held features are part of the Kalayaan Island Group administered by the country.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stated that they are continuously repairing, enhancing, and constructing Philippine-held features in the West Philippine Sea to support troops and civilian communities. In contrast, the Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson said China has ‘indisputable sovereignty’ over the occupied islands, urging the Philippines to stop construction activities on them.

The DND also rejected China's claim of ‘indisputable sovereignty’ over most of the South China Sea through its nine-dash line, citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea's 2016 arbitral ruling. The DND emphasized its steadfastness in safeguarding Philippine territory, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea, in line with international law and a peaceful, stable, and rules-based maritime domain





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West Philippine Sea China Kalayaan Island Group Philippine-Held Features International Law Violation Pursuit Of Peaceful International Order

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