The Philippines Department of National Defense firmly rejects China's claims regarding its defense pact with Australia, asserting sovereignty and international cooperation rights.

The Department of National Defense in the Philippines issued a stern rebuke on Friday regarding China's attempts to influence Manila's security partnerships. Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong, serving as the spokesperson for the Department, clarified that Beijing possesses neither the moral authority nor the legal right to dictate how the Republic defends its sovereignty. This official statement directly addresses the recent tensions arising from China's critical remarks concerning the newly signed defense agreement between the Philippines and Australia.

DND Refutes Beijing's Authority Over Defense Alliances

Assistant Secretary Arsenio Andolong explicitly stated that the Philippines does not require permission from the Chinese government to maintain relations with other nations, particularly concerning matters of national defense and security. The spokesperson emphasized that China's assertions lack any valid foundation, describing the accusations made by Beijing as deceptive attempts to escalate regional tensions. He further noted that China continues to rely on coercion, intimidation, and the use of force to assert what the Philippine government considers illegal claims in the West Philippine Sea and surrounding waters.

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China Accuses Manila of Inviting Outside Powers

The Philippine government's response came precisely one day after Senior Colonel Chen Xi, the spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made similar criticisms. In remarks shared by the Chinese Embassy in Manila on Thursday, Colonel Chen accused certain Filipino politicians of deliberately drawing outside powers into the ongoing dispute over the South China Sea. He urged non-regional countries to respect China's sovereignty and rights in the region, stating that they should cease meddling in what Beijing considers an internal matter.

Armed Forces Uphold International Legal Order

The Armed Forces of the Philippines issued a separate statement reinforcing the government's position on maritime security and territorial defense. The military branch clarified that its efforts to strengthen capabilities are strictly aimed at protecting the nation and upholding a rules-based international order. As a sovereign state, the Philippines maintains the free right to pursue defense and security cooperation with like-minded countries, independent of external pressure or disapproval from regional competitors.

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Strategic Implications for Regional Security

This diplomatic exchange highlights the growing friction between Manila and Beijing over maritime boundaries and foreign policy alignment. The recent defense pact with Australia signifies a strategic shift toward broader international cooperation in maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. By firmly rejecting Beijing's narrative, the Department of National Defense signals a continued commitment to multilateral security frameworks and international law.

Public Sentiment and Political Context

Amidst these geopolitical developments, local political activities continue across the country, including recent electoral events such as the special congressional election in Batanes. The DND's strong stance serves to unify public opinion behind the government's foreign policy decisions. Citizens and political leaders alike are closely watching how these diplomatic tensions will evolve and what further measures might be taken to safeguard national interests in the coming months.