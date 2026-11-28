The Department of National Defense and Department of Migrant Workers issued a joint warning regarding illegal recruitment schemes sending Filipino workers to war zones. Verify licenses and avoid high-signing bonus offers.

The Department of National Defense and the Department of Migrant Workers have issued an urgent public advisory warning against predatory recruitment syndicates that target Filipino job seekers for deployment to dangerous conflict zones. These government bodies are actively collaborating to prevent citizens from falling victim to deceptive employment schemes that disguise dangerous military or security roles as legitimate overseas work opportunities.

DND Consults on Dangerous Deployment Threats

The Department of National Defense confirmed in an official statement that it is currently engaged in consultations with the Department of Migrant Workers and other relevant government agencies to address this critical security matter. This inter-agency dialogue underscores the seriousness with which the state views the potential exploitation of its citizens by criminal networks seeking to recruit personnel for volatile regions.

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Representatives from the Department of National Defense strongly urged all Filipinos, whether residing within the country or living abroad, to exercise extreme vigilance when seeking employment opportunities. The military branch emphasized that such predatory recruitment syndicates pose a direct and severe risk to the lives and personal safety of Filipino workers who may be unaware of the true nature of their proposed assignments.

DMW Identifies Red Flags in Job Offers

The Department of Migrant Workers provided specific indicators of illegal recruitment, stating that offers for border security, event or mall security, logistics, warehouse management, driving, or general support work accompanied by unusually large signing bonuses and mandatory military training are classified as illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

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These deceptive schemes often appear on social media platforms, using enticing financial incentives to lure candidates into dangerous situations that were never disclosed during the initial application process. The Department of Migrant Workers highlighted that the combination of a high signing bonus with military-style training is a definitive red flag indicating that the employer intends to use the worker for combat or high-risk security operations rather than standard civilian labor.

Official guidelines stress that legitimate employment contracts for overseas work should never require candidates to undergo military training or accept assignments in active war zones under the guise of private security or logistical support. The department continues to educate the public on how to recognize these subtle but dangerous signs of trafficking in the recruitment industry.

Verification Procedures for Job Seekers

To protect themselves, the Department of Migrant Workers advises the public to rigorously verify the licenses of recruitment agencies, as well as the validity of job orders, employers, work locations, job descriptions, and employment contracts. Candidates must ensure that every detail of their employment agreement aligns with official records and that the employer is a registered and legitimate entity authorized to hire workers for the specified role.

Furthermore, job seekers are strongly cautioned against relying solely on information found on recruiters' social media accounts, unofficial links, or documents provided without proper authentication. The department warns that social media is a common tool for fraudulent agents to create false identities and fake job postings that look convincing to desperate applicants.

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The core message from the Department of Migrant Workers is that the expectation of a better future through work should never become the reason for putting one's life in unnecessary danger. Filipino workers are reminded to prioritize their safety and to only engage with verified channels and licensed agencies that adhere to strict legal and ethical standards in their recruitment practices.