DMW Rescues 206 OFW Applicants from Illegal Recruitment Agency Accommodations

The Department of Migrant Workers freed 206 individuals, mostly caregivers bound for the Middle East, from substandard, unregistered housing run by four private recruitment agencies. The operation, conducted in Imus, Pasay, and Manila, revealed overcrowded conditions and exploitative terms, prompting investigations into recruitment violations.

The Department of Migrant Workers ( DMW ) reported a significant rescue operation targeting illegal accommodations for overseas Filipino worker (OFW) applicants. A total of 206 individuals, mostly aspiring caregivers set for deployment to the Middle East, were freed from facilities operated by four unregistered private recruitment agencies .

The operations spanned multiple locations, including Imus in Cavite, Pasay, and Manila. DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac emphasized that these agencies were operating without proper registration and subjecting applicants to substandard living conditions. In one severe instance, approximately twenty individuals were crammed into a single small unit. While the accommodation itself was nominally free, a punitive financial clause required applicants to pay triple the cost if they withdrew from the deployment process.

Many of those rescued had been held in these facilities for months, facing uncertainty regarding visa processing, DMW clearances, and the agencies' own licensing status, which in at least one case was still pending. This major rescue follows an earlier operation that freed fifteen individuals from an illegal accommodation in Pasay. The DMW has launched investigations for recruitment violations, underscoring that all accommodation facilities must be registered with the agency and comply with strict guidelines.

These regulations mandate proper ventilation, heating, fire permits, occupancy permits, and health permits to ensure basic safety and habitability. The crackdown highlights ongoing challenges in the overseas employment sector and the DMW's intensified efforts to protect vulnerable applicants from exploitative practices that thrive in the shadows of the recruitment process





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DMW Illegal Accommodation OFW Applicants Recruitment Agencies Hans Cacdac Rescued Substandard Living Middle East Deployment Cramped Conditions Recruitment Violation Unregistered Facilities Overseas Filipino Workers Caregivers Crackdown Exploitation

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