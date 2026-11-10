DMW Monitors OFWs in Japan Following November 8 Earthquake

The Department of Migrant Workers is coordinating with Japanese authorities to ensure the safety of Filipino workers after a magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck central Japan on November 8, 2026.

The Department of Migrant Workers has launched an immediate monitoring initiative for Overseas Filipino Workers located in Japan following a significant seismic event on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The magnitude-5.7 earthquake struck at a depth of approximately 40 kilometers, originating in Shizuoka Prefecture and sending tremors across central Japan. This natural disaster prompted an urgent response from Philippine government agencies to ensure the well-being of Filipino nationals in the affected regions.

Seismic Impact And Affected Regions

Citing data from the Japan Meteorological Agency, the tremors from this earthquake were felt extensively in Hamamatsu, parts of Aichi Prefecture, as well as in Kyoto, Nara, Yamanashi, and Gifu. While smaller aftershocks continued to follow the initial shock, authorities confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued for the coastal areas. The seismic activity resulted in at least 22 reported injuries across the affected zones, highlighting the immediate physical dangers faced by residents.

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Coordination With Japanese Authorities

The Migrant Workers Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Tokyo are currently coordinating closely with the Philippine Embassy and relevant Japanese authorities. Their primary objective is to check on the condition of Filipinos in the affected areas and determine whether specific assistance is required. This multi-agency approach ensures that resources are directed effectively to those who need support the most in the aftermath of the disaster.

Safety Advisories For Filipino Nationals

The Department of Migrant Workers has issued an advisory advising Overseas Filipino Workers and other Filipino nationals in central Japan and nearby areas to remain alert for possible aftershocks. The agency urges them to follow official safety advisories and prepare essential supplies immediately. Additionally, the department recommends identifying designated evacuation sites to ensure a quick and safe response if further tremors occur.

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Precautions Against Secondary Hazards

Beyond the immediate risk of aftershocks, the agency has issued warnings to stay clear of areas prone to landslides or rockfalls, particularly during periods of heavy rain. These secondary hazards pose a significant threat to safety in the mountainous and hilly regions of the affected prefectures. By maintaining vigilance and adhering to these specific guidelines, Filipino residents can mitigate risks associated with the geological instability caused by the earthquake.

Communication Channels For Families

Families in the Philippines seeking information about their relatives or needing assistance can reach the Department of Migrant Workers hotline at 1348 within Metro Manila. Callers outside of Metro Manila should dial (02) 1348 to connect with the support team. International callers may reach the agency by dialing +63 2 1348. These communication lines remain open to facilitate rapid updates and support for those concerned about their loved ones in Japan.