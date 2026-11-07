Filipino seafarer killed, another injured in Persian Gulf tanker attack

A Filipino seafarer died and another was injured when the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker MT Velos Sapphire was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Persian Gulf. The DMW is coordinating repatriation and will issue a new advisory for ship owners.

A Filipino seafarer died and another was injured when their Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was attacked in the Persian Gulf this week, the Department of Migrant Workers said Saturday.

An unidentified projectile hit and caused a fire on the vessel on Thursday past 1 a.m. local time, according to the DMW. In an interview with GMA News JP Soriano, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the victims were part of the crew of the MT Velos Sapphire. He said 22 Filipino crew members were onboard. The attack happened as the tanker was sailing towards Bahrain.

Also read 60% of Filipino homes have no access to children’s books

Government Assists Families Of Dead Seafarer

Greek management firm Velos Tankers said in a statement that the vessel was hit while en route to the country. Cacdac said efforts are underway to determine the condition of the wounded Filipino. He said the government has reached the family of the deceased and assured them of assistance. There were 22 Filipino seafarers on board.

Nasawi yung isang kababayan natin (One of our countrymen died). Of the 21, one is injured and the 20 others are safe and sound, Cacdac said. Philippine authorities have yet to ascertain if the projectile that damaged the vessel was a drone or a missile. The ship manager, for his part, said it was believed to be caused by a missile attack.

Advertisement

Velos Tankers said the company is greatly saddened to report the death of one of its seafarers, who was found fatally injured on board after having initially been reported missing in the aftermath of the explosion. However, Velos Tankers did not mention that a Filipino sailor was hurt, saying there were no other injuries logged. It said the crew extinguished a fire on the ship caused by the explosion and that there were no reports of pollution.

DMW Issues Advisory On Persian Gulf Travel

The vessel was taken to Bahrain Khalifa Bin Salman Port and an investigation will be launched. The extent of the damage to the vessel hull was under assessment. Cacdac said his office is coordinating with the ship manning agency for the safety and eventual repatriation of the Filipino survivors. In the wake of the incident, the DMW will release a new advisory calling on ship owners to avoid having their vessels pass through the Persian Gulf.

It will also ask them to respect the rights of Filipino seafarers to refuse passage at high-risk areas, repatriation, and appropriate wages.