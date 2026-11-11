DMMMSU-NARTDI Apiculture Training La Union Oct 2026

DMMMSU-NARTDI hosted a three-day apiculture training in La Union from Oct 27 to 29, 2026. Ten Luzon participants learned hive management and business strategies to secure beekeeping livelihoods.

The Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University-National Apiculture Research, Training and Development Institute ( DMMMSU-NARTDI) conducted a specialized three-day training program in Bacnotan, La Union from Oct. 27 to 29, 2026. The initiative, titled Capability Enhancement on Apiculture: Building Advocates of Beekeeping, aimed to address the dual risks that frequently cause beekeeping enterprises to fail. These risks involve the biological collapse of honeybee colonies and the commercial inability to sell honey products at a profitable margin.

Technical Hive Management Training

DMMMSU-NARTDI experts taught ten participants from various regions in Luzon how to maintain healthy colonies through rigorous technical instruction. The foundational course, Foundations of Apiculture: Hive Management and Pest Control, ran from Oct. 27 to 28 and covered honeybee biology, necessary equipment, and hive construction techniques. Participants learned to identify common diseases, parasites, and predators that threaten colony stability. The curriculum emphasized that a colony under stress can decline rapidly, potentially wiping out months of labor and investment before any honey is harvested. To reinforce these concepts, instructors moved from theoretical discussions to practical demonstrations at the NARTDI demonstration apiary. Trainees practiced inspecting colonies and applying interventions to reduce losses, learning that healthy colonies require regular observation and timely action rather than chance.

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Entrepreneurship and Market Strategies

The second risk, losing income despite successful harvests, was addressed on Oct. 29 through the Apiculture Entrepreneurship: Value-Adding and Market Strategies course. This session examined how beekeeping can generate consistent income through honey-based enterprises by covering the economics of apiculture, gender awareness, and market strategies. Participants engaged in hands-on workshops for honey extraction, product preparation, and post-harvest handling to improve product quality for sale. The training highlighted that even when colonies survive, earnings remain low if honey is extracted poorly or offered without a clear market channel. Quality control, packaging, and direct buyer access determine whether beekeeping serves as a sustainable livelihood or remains an occasional activity. The sessions also covered sustainable beekeeping practices that protect both colonies and the local environment while building an enterprise capable of long-term growth.

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Closing the Gap Between Production and Profit

The three-day series was designed to close the critical gap between colony survival and commercial viability for aspiring and existing beekeepers. By treating technical care and business planning as equal components of the same livelihood, DMMMSU-NARTDI ensured participants understood that mastering only one side leaves a beekeeper exposed to failure. A colony that is saved but has no market earns nothing, just as honey produced without proper handling loses its value. The program provided a complete test of beekeeping skills, verifying whether participants could keep a colony alive and successfully turn its honey into income. This holistic approach reflects the institute's extension work to build advocates who can sustain responsible production and create new income opportunities through apiculture.

Impact on Luzon Beekeeping Communities

The training outcomes offer tangible benefits for the beekeeping communities across Luzon represented by the ten participants. By equipping them with both technical knowledge for hive management and business skills for honey production, the program supports broader livelihood development in the region. The emphasis on sustainable practices ensures that economic gains do not come at the expense of environmental health or colony resilience. Participants left with a clear roadmap for addressing the two primary failure points in apiculture: biological collapse and market exclusion. This structured education model from DMMMSU-NARTDI demonstrates how targeted training can transform beekeeping from a precarious activity into a stable economic driver for rural households.