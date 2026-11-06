DMCI Holdings Reports 28% Profit Rise Driven by Power and Nickel Mining

DMCI Holdings Inc. posts P15 billion net income for the first nine months of 2026, a 28% increase, fueled by record earnings in power generation and nickel mining sectors.

DMCI Holdings Inc. announced on Friday that its consolidated net income surged by 28 percent to reach P15 billion during the first nine months of 2026. This significant financial growth marks a substantial improvement from the P11.7 billion reported in the same period a year earlier. The company's strong performance was primarily driven by record-breaking earnings from its power generation and nickel mining operations.

Power And Nickel Mining Drive Financial Growth

The group's combined on-grid and off-grid power businesses recorded a 42-percent increase in earning contributions, rising to P5.9 billion from P4.2 billion. Both segments achieved their highest nine-month revenues to date, underscoring the sector's pivotal role in the company's overall success. This robust performance in the energy sector served as the cornerstone for the group's expanded profitability margins.

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Semirara Mining and Power Corp., which remains DMCI Holdings' largest earnings contributor, posted an 8-percent increase in its contribution to P6.3 billion from P5.8 billion. The subsidiary's power business specifically saw a 51-percent jump in contribution to P4.8 billion from P3.2 billion, supported by higher spot electricity prices and improved plant performance.

These gains effectively offset a 46-percent decline in coal contribution, which fell to P1.5 billion from P2.8 billion due to lower shipments and challenging mining conditions. Additionally, DMCI Mining recorded one of the strongest increases among all group businesses, with its contribution surging 180 percent to P2 billion from P726 million.

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Real Estate And Cement Segments Show Resilience

DMCI Homes contributed P3.1 billion, representing a 21-percent increase from P2.6 billion. This growth was attributed to lower revenue reversals from cancellations, a higher-value project mix, and stronger rental income, including specific contributions from rent-to-own units. The real estate segment demonstrated steady resilience despite broader market fluctuations.

The group's cement business, Concreat, narrowed its attributable net loss by 75 percent to P402 million from P1.6 billion. This improvement reflected higher sales, improved operating efficiencies, and effective cost management initiatives. On a standalone basis, the cement business generated P1.3 billion in core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, reversing the negative P31 million recorded in the same period last year despite elevated fuel costs.

Meanwhile, Maynilad Water Services Inc., an associate of DMCI Holdings, recorded a contribution of P2.2 billion, compared with P2.8 billion a year earlier. The water services entity faced a slight decline in contributions, yet maintained a solid financial presence within the larger corporate structure.

Stock Market Reaction And Future Outlook

On a stand-alone basis, D.M. Consunji Inc. increased its contribution by 76 percent to P329 million from P187 million, supported by higher profit recognition from joint ventures. Its construction order book stood at P41.5 billion as of September, indicating continued demand for construction services. The strong order book suggests sustained activity in the infrastructure and building sectors.

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Off-grid power subsidiary DMCI Power posted an all-time high contribution of P1.1 billion, up 14 percent from P985 million. This achievement was driven by record energy sales, capacity expansions in Masbate and Antique, and stronger wind generation capabilities.

DMCI's share price rose by 21 centavos, or 3.26 percent, to close at P6.65 each on Friday. This movement occurred amid a 0.28-percent dip for the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index, highlighting the stock's outperformance relative to the broader market. Investors appear to be rewarding the company's diversified revenue streams and operational efficiency improvements.