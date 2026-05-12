DMCI Holdings Inc. Optimistic Amid Rising Geopolitical and Economic Uncertainties

DMCI Holdings Inc. acknowledged recent developments in the Middle East could create uneven conditions across industries, but it remains optimistic about navigating the periods ahead due to a strong balance sheet and diversified business segments.

DMCI Holdings Inc. positioned itself for the rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties , relying on its strong balance sheet and diversified business segments . The Middle East developments could create uneven conditions across industries, although DMCI Holdings remained confident in its ability to navigate the periods ahead while building on its position.

It also expects strong growth in off-grid energy and nickel mining businesses. Some core businesses, construction and real estate operations, may encounter near-term cost pressures, however, DMCI Homes, its property arm, was optimistic about sustaining demand. The cement unit, Concreat Holdings Philippines, targets a cash breakeven position this year, while preparations are underway for the coal operating contract bid process in Semirara for its integrated energy arm.

DMCI Power Corp. continues to expand its operations in underserved areas, while nickel mining operations are scaling up production following the commercial launch of the Long Point mine in Palawan





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DMCI Holdings Inc. Rising Geopolitical And Economic Uncertainties Strong Balance Sheet Diversified Business Segments Middle East Developments Construction And Real Estate Operations DMCI Homes Concreat Holdings Philippines Off-Grid Energy Nickel Mining DMCI Power Corp. Long Point Mine Palawan Metro Manila Subway Contract Package 109 Semirara Taisei Corp.

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