DLSU Defeats Adamson 84-69 in UAAP Season 89 Men's Basketball Showdown

De La Salle University secures a decisive 84-69 victory over Adamson University on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The Green Archers climb to third place with a 7-5 record, keeping their Final Four hopes alive as Adamson is eliminated from playoff contention. Jacob Cortez leads DLSU with 15 points in a dominant performance that underscores their push for a top-two seeding.

De La Salle University strengthened its position for the UAAP Season 89 men's basketball Final Four by delivering a commanding 84-69 victory against Adamson University. The decisive match took place on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, where the reigning champion Green Archers controlled the pace from start to finish. This result officially eliminates Adamson University from the championship race while boosting De La Salle University's standing in the elimination round.

Key Details of the UAAP Season 89 Victory

De La Salle University surged ahead early with a blistering first quarter score of 48-26. This dominant opening period set the tone for a coast-to-coast lead that the Green Archers maintained throughout the game. The victory improved De La Salle University's overall record to 7-5 in the two-round elimination series. This performance tied the squad with the host Far Eastern University Tamaraws for third to fourth place heading into the final two games.

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Adamson University finished the match with a 5-8 record after suffering their eighth defeat of the season. The Soaring Falcons can now achieve a maximum of six wins for the season. This ceiling prevents Adamson University from entering the top four. The loss marks another Final Four exit for the program in the post-King Jerom Lastimosa era. The team has struggled to reach previous heights since their star player graduated to become a professional in the PBA.

Leading Players and Scoring Performances

De La Salle University relied on a balanced offensive attack led by Jacob Cortez. Cortez contributed 15 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists to the winning effort. His performance demonstrates a steady return to form following a knee injury suffered during the first round. Luis Pablo supported the offense with 14 points and seven rebounds. JC Macalalag added 12 points and eight rebounds to the box score.

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Rookie sensation Joaquin Tovera provided significant energy with 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists. The Green Archers built a maximum lead of 25 points during the contest. Adamson University was led by Ray Allen Torres, who recorded 14 points. Manu Anabo also scored 14 points, while Monty Montebon contributed 11 points. Despite these individual efforts, Adamson University never held the lead during the entire match.

Implications for Final Four Seeding and Playoffs

The result leaves only two games remaining in the two-round eliminations for De La Salle University. The squad is currently tied with host Far Eastern University Tamaraws for third to fourth place. National University and University of the Philippines have already secured their spots in the semifinals with 9-3 records. These two teams are vying for a Top-2 finish, which grants the twice-to-beat bonus advantage.

De La Salle University remains in contention for a Top-2 finish. Securing a higher seed would provide the Green Archers with a crucial advantage in the playoff bracket. The team must continue its strong performance in the remaining matches to secure favorable seeding. Adamson University's elimination removes a competitor from the battle for the top spots.

Looking Ahead at Scheduled Upcoming Matches

De La Salle University has two games left to play in the elimination round. The team will aim to solidify its position in the top four. The schedule includes matches against various opponents, with one notable game listed for Tuesday at 3 p.m. against a 16U team. The focus remains on peak performance for the upcoming Final Four. The stakes are high for every remaining possession and defensive stop.

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Adamson University's season concludes with a 5-8 record. The program will need to evaluate its roster and strategy for the next season. The absence of Jerom Lastimosa continues to impact the team's competitive level. De La Salle University moves forward with confidence after a dominant win. The Green Archers are determined to capitalize on their current momentum.