Djokovic Beats Vacherot in Paris Masters First Round to Keep ATP Finals Hopes Alive

Novak Djokovic defeated Valentin Vacherot 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in the Paris Masters first round on Tuesday, keeping his ATP Finals qualification hopes alive as he chases a 103rd career title.

Novak Djokovic overcame a scare late in the second set to beat big-serving Valentin Vacherot 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

The record seven-time Paris champion and 10th-seeded Serb kept his ATP Finals qualification hopes alive with the comeback win. The men's record 24-time Grand Slam winner is chasing a 103rd career title, which would move him level in second place with Roger Federer. Jimmy Connors leads in the Open era on 109.

Also read Philippine Embassy in France Urges Emergency Preparedness and Document Safety

Djokovic Saves Break Points Against Vacherot

Djokovic entered the match as the 10th seed and faced a difficult opener against Vacherot, who won the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Sunday and arrived with a five-match tour-level winning streak. Serving at 4-4 in the second set, Djokovic needed to save three break points to prevent Vacherot from serving for the match at the indoor tournament.

Advertisement

Vacherot, who beat Djokovic in the Shanghai Masters semifinals last year, took the opening set in a tense tiebreak, capitalizing on a missed forehand volley by Djokovic at 5-4. Djokovic was bamboozled by the Monaco player's huge serves and saw 22 aces fly past him. His second serves are faster than my first serves, so it's very tough to play a guy in these conditions, which are really, really fast, Djokovic said.

Last year was very slow, this year is like ice. For a set and a half, I had difficulty reading his serve, Djokovic said. Even if I guessed right, it was coming with some speed. The Serbian champion described the third set as physically exhausting due to the length of the rallies and emphasized that he is still hanging on and giving his all to find his best level when it matters most.

Medical Timeouts Mark Second Set Struggle

Both players took a medical timeout during the second set, with Djokovic having massage on his right shoulder and Vacherot having his left ankle strapped. After breaking Vacherot to level the match, Djokovic broke him at the start of the deciding set to seize the momentum and won on his second match point with a fine two-handed backhand winner down the line from the back of the court.

Djokovic completed the comeback in two hours and 35 minutes and became the oldest match winner in the tournament's history at 39. Because only the top eight seeds received first-round byes in Paris, Djokovic was forced to navigate this tough hurdle immediately to stay in contention for the top eight spots required for the ATP Finals.

Advertisement

Also Tuesday, third-seeded Ben Shelton moved into the third round after beating fellow left hander Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 to equal his season-best total with a 42nd win. The American has added Carlos Alcaraz's former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero to his team for 2027. Shelton has already secured his spot in the Nov. 15-22 ATP Finals, along with top-ranked Alexander Zverev, seven-time major winner Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic Needs Semifinal Run For ATP Finals

Djokovic is chasing a spot but is an outsider at 11th in the race. He needs to reach at least the semifinals here to stay in contention, the ATP said, with only an ATP250 event remaining in Stockholm after Paris. Jannik Sinner remains sidelined through injury, which potentially opens a door for competitors like Djokovic to fill a qualifying slot. Rafael Jodar of Spain currently occupies the final qualifying spot.

No. 11-seeded Taylor Fritz, who is one place below Djokovic, won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Benjamin Bonzi. In other first-round matches Tuesday, French teenager Moise Kouame, a fan favorite at the French Open this year, lost 6-3, 6-1 to Nuno Borges, and 2022 champion Holger Rune lost 7-5, 6-4 to No. 12-seeded Tommy Paul. Rune is still finding his way back following an Achilles injury.

The 23-year-old Dane returned to action in September and lost to Vacherot in the quarterfinals last week at the Swiss Indoors. In the third round on Wednesday, Zverev faces mercurial Italian Lorenzo Musetti, Djokovic plays qualifier Rinky Hijikata while second-seeded Alcaraz takes on Alex Michelsen and No. 4 Medvedev plays Ignacio Buse. Djokovic, who missed the previous two editions of the ATP Finals through injury, has publicly stated his intention to return if he qualifies. This Paris Masters victory is a vital step toward that goal.