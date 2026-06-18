Dizon warns of risks from delayed projects, Remulla calls for institutional reform

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon intensifies campaign against delayed infrastructure, inspecting UP-PGH flood control project at 16% completion. Ombudsman Remulla at UN urges reform beyond prosecution.

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon has intensified the government's campaign against delayed infrastructure projects and recurring flooding, warning that unfinished works and poor maintenance continue to put communities and vital public facilities at risk.

During an inspection at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH), Dizon expressed disappointment over a flood control project that remained behind schedule despite having started in December 2024. The project has achieved only 16 percent completion, raising concerns that the hospital could again face flooding during the rainy season. Dizon said the delay was unacceptable given the critical role of PGH as one of the country's largest public hospitals, serving thousands of patients and visitors every day.

He stressed, The President said our people deserve better than this, noting that the approaching rainy season could once again expose patients, hospital workers, and visitors to flood-related disruptions. Accompanied by Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, UP-PGH director, the Public Works chief also inspected several other unfinished building projects inside the hospital complex. The inspections form part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to address deficiencies in public hospital infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted delivery of medical services across the country.

Dizon said safe and functional facilities were essential to protecting both patients and healthcare workers while maintaining quality healthcare services. At the same time, the administration continues to implement a proactive and systematic flood mitigation strategy through the Oplan Kontra Baha initiative. Under the program, the President has directed the DPWH to sustain round-the-clock clearing, dredging, and desilting operations in major waterways, drainage systems, esteros, canals, and rivers nationwide.

This comprehensive approach aims to reduce flood risks in urban and rural areas alike, particularly as climate change intensifies weather patterns. The DPWH is also coordinating with local government units to ensure that drainage systems are properly maintained and that new developments adhere to flood control standards. Dizon emphasized that the government is committed to holding contractors accountable for delays and substandard work. We will impose penalties and blacklist erring contractors, he warned.

Meanwhile, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said the ongoing investigations into the country's infrastructure projects must go beyond prosecution and should also be a catalyst for institutional reform. Speaking before governance leaders and world experts at the 7th Global Conference on Sustainable Development Goal 16 (SDG 16) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, Remulla said the country faced governance challenges, including complex investigations involving public infrastructure projects. These are difficult moments for any country, Remulla added.

He said that instead of viewing the flood control projects investigation through the lens of criminal accountability, governments must use them as opportunities to examine deeper institutional weaknesses. When weaknesses are exposed, we have an opportunity - and a responsibility - to correct them, he said. Remulla also said governments must not just rely on prosecutions and convictions but through systemic changes that restore public trust. The goal is not simply to punish the mistakes of yesterday.

The greater responsibility is to build better institutions for tomorrow, Remulla added. He stressed that accountability remains non-negotiable. Those who abuse public office must be held accountable. That is our constitutional duty, and we will continue to perform that duty without fear or favor, he said.

The Ombudsman's remarks come amid several high-profile corruption cases involving public works projects, including flood control systems that were either poorly constructed or left incomplete. Remulla called for a whole-of-government approach to strengthen procurement processes, project monitoring, and anti-corruption mechanisms. He also urged civil society and the private sector to participate in oversight and reporting of irregularities. The conference, organized by the United Nations Development Programme, focused on promoting peaceful, just, and inclusive societies.

Remulla's speech highlighted the Philippines' commitment to SDG 16, which aims to reduce corruption and build effective, accountable institutions at all levels. Back in Manila, Dizon reiterated that the DPWH will not tolerate delays and will fast-track the completion of critical infrastructure. He assured the public that the government is doing everything possible to prevent flooding and ensure that hospitals like PGH remain operational during the rainy season.

The DPWH has deployed additional personnel and equipment to the PGH site, with a target to complete the flood control project before the peak of the rainy season. Dizon also directed regional offices to prioritize similar projects in other public hospitals and health facilities across the country. The inspection at PGH was part of a broader assessment of hospital infrastructure nationwide, following reports of leaks, cracks, and other structural issues in several government hospitals.

The Department of Health has also been directed to coordinate with DPWH to identify and address infrastructure deficiencies. Dizon stressed that the public should expect more frequent inspections and stricter enforcement of contract terms. We are here to serve the people, and we will not let delays and poor workmanship compromise their safety and well-being, he concluded





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