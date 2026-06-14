Divine Adili: More Than Just a 'Hired Hand' in Ateneo's Basketball Campaign

Divine Adili, a Nigerian student-athlete, transcended his role as a basketball player at Ateneo de Manila University, leaving a lasting impact on the institution and its community. His humility, dedication, and resilience, despite facing personal challenges, made him an inspiration to those around him.

Divine Adili , a 6-foot-10 Nigeria n student-athlete, left an indelible mark on Ateneo de Manila University's basketball program and the lives of those who knew him.

Beyond his towering frame and basketball prowess, Adili was a diligent student with aspirations that extended far beyond the court. He transferred to Ateneo in 2024, having already won multiple MVP awards and championships in the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities (NAASCU) juniors division. Adili's humility matched his physical stature, preferring to blend in rather than draw attention.

Despite facing challenges such as homesickness and a nagging back injury, Adili remained committed to his purpose: providing a better future for his family and being a role model for his siblings. He was remembered for his respectfulness, gentleness, and playful demeanor, even in the face of adversity





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Divine Adili Ateneo De Manila University Basketball Student-Athlete Nigeria Resilience Humility

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