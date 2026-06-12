DITO Launches StreamZone199 Prepaid Streaming Bundle with 11GB for Video Platforms

DITO Telecommunity has launched StreamZone199, a prepaid offer with 11GB of streaming data for Netflix, iWant, Prime Video and 11GB all-access data, plus free 30-day access to Prime Video Mobile, iWant, and BLAST TV. The 30-day package aims to meet Filipinos' evolving streaming habits.

DITO Telecommunity has introduced StreamZone199, a new prepaid offer designed specifically for video streaming enthusiasts. This package includes 11 GB of data dedicated to popular streaming platforms such as Netflix , iWant, and Prime Video , plus an additional 11 GB of all-access data for general use.

All data inclusions are valid for 30 days. Subscribers also receive free 30-day access to Prime Video Mobile, iWant, and BLAST TV. The launch took place at an event in Taguig City, where Adel A. Tamano, Chief Commercial Officer of DITO Telecommunity, highlighted that this offering responds to the changing consumption patterns of Filipino viewers.

He emphasized that DITO aims to be more than just a data provider, stating that the company seeks to build an ecosystem with partners like iWant, BLAST TV, and Prime Video to deliver content and experiences that align with what Filipinos truly need and want. The move reflects a broader trend among telecom providers to bundle entertainment services, catering to a market that increasingly consumes video content on mobile devices while managing data costs effectively





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DITO Telecommunity Streamzone199 Prepaid Streaming Netflix Iwant Prime Video BLAST TV Mobile Data Philippines

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