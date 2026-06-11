Disney-Pixar and Porsche: A Collaboration We Never Knew We Needed

Disney-Pixar and Porsche have collaborated to create three bespoke 911s inspired by the Toy Story franchise. The cars were built in close collaboration with Disney and Pixar and will be sold to support three charitable institutions.

Disney - Pixar and Porsche . A collab we never knew we needed. It happened once before, and it’s happened yet again now. In case you’re living under a huge rock, Toy Story 5 , the latest installment in one of Disney and Pixar ’s biggest franchises, has just made its red carpet premiere.

To mark the occasion, Porsche revealed three bespoke 911s designed after the film’s biggest characters: Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie. These three 911s were built in close collaboration with Disney and Pixar. The press release reads: ‘Rooted in Disney and Pixar’s legacy of storytelling that spans generations, this collaboration represents more than a design exercise; it is a celebration of creativity, where iconic characters are reinterpreted by Porsche through craftsmanship and innovation. ’ Absolutely beautiful.

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It’s fast, alright, but it’s also quite gorgeous. It features Buzz’s colors on the outside, with a matching Lightyear-themed wing at the back. The interior is finished in more of the famed space ranger’s colors, with his iconic catchphrase ‘To Infinity and Beyond’ written on the door sills. The Jessie 911, meanwhile, is a Targa 4 GTS that also sports the cowgirl’s character design.

The exterior is finished in a new Jessie White Metallic paint color that was specially developed for this car as an homage to Jessie’s pearl buttons on her shirt. The car also sits on custom wheels. On the inside, you’ll see more Jessie-inspired details. The door sills on this 911, meanwhile, read Jessie’s patented ‘Yee Haw!

’ As for the Woody 911, this one is a Carrera T sporting a denim-like exterior finish. Like the Jessie Targa, the Woody Carrera T also gets custom wheels. Woody’s iconic shirt is referenced on the inside, with the checkered yellow finish on the door panels. This also gets cowhide-patterned floor mats like Jessie’s car does.

As with the other bespoke 911s, Woody’s catchphrase is also on the door sills: ‘Ride Like the Wind! ’ We’d probably have added ‘Bullseye’ to that, but we’ll take it. It’s still beautiful nonetheless. Watching the characters of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie come to life on the road with the help of the creative minds of Disney and Pixar, Style Porsche, and the Sonderwunsch department is very exciting.

Many of us—and our children—grew up watching the Toy Story films on the big screen. Celebrating this milestone is particularly rewarding—especially knowing that this initiative will ultimately support children and families in need. For over 30 years, Toy Story has made people of all ages smile.

Reuniting with the team at Porsche that created the Sally Special from Disney and Pixar’s Cars, and working to create these three all-new Toy Story 5 cars which will hopefully bring joy everywhere they go, is very meaningful and a great way to raise money for a good cause. For decades, kids around the world have been discovering the Toy Story films—now with these cars, we’re excited to bring Toy Story into the world in a new way, and in a way I think will be surprising and exciting for fans





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