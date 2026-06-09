Diptyque Introduces Citronelle (Lemongrass) Incense

Diptyque, a luxury perfume brand, has introduced a new summer limited edition product, the Citronelle (Lemongrass) Incense. The product features a brown circular coil and is inspired by summer water garden landscapes.

According to the luxury perfume brand's website, the Citronelle ( Lemongrass ) Incense is retailing for 60 Euros, or approximately P4,262.94. It features a brown circular coil, with its look reminiscent of the Philippines' famous mosquito killer.

In its official description, the summer limited edition product invites users to a refreshing, sensorial escape at the heart of a water garden. Its fresh, herbaceous scent creates an outdoor oasis. Placed on its small oval stand or paired with the enameled ceramic incense holder, their fragrant spirals create a serene cocoon, Diptyque said. The round-shaped incense even has its own unique design.

Made by Mathilde Jonquière, who created a collection of original mosaic works, the incense holder is inspired by summer water garden landscapes, with materials such as Venetian enamels, glass paste, and gold. Diptyque says the design captures the poetry of the moment, like a mirror reflecting the freshness of a lush, sunlit garden. A Parisian brand born in the 1960s, Diptyque is known for its fragrances, lotions, hair mists, body gels, candles, and home décor.

The company's products are highly sought after for their unique and luxurious qualities. The Diptyque kato incense is no exception, with its beautiful design and refreshing scent making it a must-have for anyone looking to create a serene atmosphere in their home. The product is available for purchase on the Diptyque website, and is a great addition to any home décor collection.

Additionally, the incense holder is a beautiful piece of art that can be displayed on its own or paired with other decorative items. The combination of the incense and the holder creates a unique and relaxing experience that is perfect for unwinding after a long day. The Diptyque kato incense is a great way to bring a touch of luxury and elegance into your home, and is a must-have for anyone who appreciates beautiful design and high-quality products.

The company's commitment to using only the finest materials and craftsmanship is evident in every detail of the product, from the beautiful design of the incense holder to the high-quality ingredients used in the incense itself. The Diptyque kato incense is a true masterpiece of luxury home décor, and is a great addition to any home





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Diptyque Citronelle Lemongrass Incense Luxury Home Décor

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