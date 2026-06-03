Dingdong Dantes: The Modern Filipino Gentleman

Esquire Philippines features Dingdong Dantes on its cover, calling him the modern Filipino gentleman. The actor talks about fatherhood, his experience as a Philippine reservist, and his new role as Atoy, a soldier who becomes the titular master cutter.

In a joint post with Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes on Instagram, Esquire Philippines shared its cover image of Dingdong looking comfortable on his motorcycle. The magazine called him the modern Filipino gentleman.

Dingdong spoke at length about fatherhood in the cover interview, explaining how it's helped change his perspective. He now considers his children when picking out his roles, being named after his father, and naming his son Sixto after him. Dingdong also talked about the family values that they pass on through generations, and how his father's influence still resonates with him today.

He shared that his experience as a Philippine reservist helped prepare him for his role, and that the hard work put into a project is evident when the team works well together. Dingdong plays Atoy, a soldier who grew up in his father's tailoring shop. He takes up the mantle himself after retiring from service, becoming the titular master cutter.

The actor's new role is a reflection of his namesake, St. Anthony of Padua, who is known for helping others find lost things or people





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Dingdong Dantes Esquire Philippines Kapuso Actor Modern Filipino Gentleman Fatherhood

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