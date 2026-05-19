Dingdong Dantes Recalls 11th Year Anniversary with Marian Rivera and Their Pursuit for Family

Actor Dingdong Dantes shares details of his eleven-year anniversary with Marian Rivera and the journey they have been through, revealing they feel more confident and content.

Nagsalita si Dingdong Dantes tungkol sa blind item na may “ power couple ” na naharap umano sa problema ng pagsasama. Sa nakaraang episode ng ‘Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,’ tinanong si Dingdong tungkol sa mga especulasyon online na may ilang netizens na nag-iisip na ang naturang blind item ay tumutukoy sa kanila ni Marian Rivera .

’Parang every year meron ho talagang mga gano’ng nakukuha. Una, sanay naman po. Pangalawa, eh confident naman po kami na hindi kami ‘yun. Basta ako, malinis tayo diyan,’ ayon sa Kapuso Primetime King.

Ibinahagi rin ni Dingdong ang tungkol sa kanilang 11-taong pagsasama ni Marian, at kung paano nila napapanatiling matatag ang kanilang relasyon kahit pareho silang kilalang personalidad sa showbiz. ’I think, malaking bagay po na nagkakilala kami at the time when halos natapos na ‘yung mga kailangan naminig awitin as single people. Pero higit sa lahat, malaking bagay that nung umpisa pa lang, pareho ang gusto namin—and that is to just simply build the family. Everything revolves around there,’ paliwanag niya.

Ipinagdiwang nina Dingdong at Marian ang kanilang ika-11 wedding anniversary noong Disyembre. Kasama nila ang kanilang mga anak na sina Zia at Sixto sa isang beach resort sa El Nido, Palawan. Kinulala rin ang mag-asawa bilang Most Influential Celebrities sa 11th EdukCircle Awards noong Disyembre 2025. Noong nakaraang buwan, ginunita ng pamilya Dantes ang Easter Sunday sa isang parke sa pamamagitan ng simpleng family activity kung saan sama-sama silang nagsulat ng kanilang mga pangarap, hiling, dasal, at pagninilay





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Dingdong Dantes Marian Rivera Power Couple Marriage Family Building A Family

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