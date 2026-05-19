Dingdong Dantes: 'I do not want to be in that arena' of politics and public office

Dingdong Dantes, a well-known actor in the Philippines, expressed that his focus is currently on his acting career, but he had conversations with other actors during the pandemic about their hopes and fears in the industry. He mentioned that serving the community is his genuine desire, but he does not want to be in that arena. He also mentioned that he is doing this for the love of the community and all of this comes from his desire to serve.

In an interview on 'Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,' Dingdong was asked if he currently has plans to seek public office . He said that his focus is currently on his acting career , but he mentioned that he had conversations with other actors during the pandemic about their hopes and fears in the industry.

He expressed that serving the community is his genuine desire, but he does not want to be in that arena. He also mentioned that he is doing this for the love of the community and all of this comes from his desire to serve





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