Dimples Romana and Boyet Ahmee Arrive in Spain Amid Bea Alonzo - Vincent Co Wedding Rumors

Dimples Romana and her husband Boyet Ahmee have arrived in Spain amid rumors of Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co's wedding. They are seen in a video holding hands and posing with the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid as their backdrop. Dimples' posts about her travels coincided with rumors and blind items about Bea's wedding allegedly facing delays.

Dimples Romana and husband Boyet Ahmee have arrived in Spain amid Bea Alonzo - Vincent Co wedding rumors. On Instagram Stories , Dimples shared a clip of her and Boyet holding hands and posing with the Almudena Cathedral in Madrid as their backdrop.

Boyet also posted the video on his Instagram account. Previously, Dimples shared snaps of her traveling with Boyet. One photo showed her and Boyet in an airport lounge, while another was of her from her business class seat. Rumors have circulated that Bea and Vincent are set to get married in Spain.

Neither Bea nor Vincent has confirmed the nuptials, but a parish in Manila published their wedding banns in March. Dimples and Bea are known to be good friends after working together on the smash movie 'One More Chance.

' They often hang out and share their tambay time on social media, much like last Holy Week, when Dimples posted a photo of a group hang with their fellow 'One More Chance' co-star Beatriz Saw, along with Dimples' husband, and Bea's boyfriend Vincent. Dimples' posts about her travels coincided with rumors and blind items about Bea's wedding allegedly facing delays. Neither Bea nor Vincent has issued any statement about it. Bea confirmed her relationship with Vincent last August 2025





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dimples Romana Boyet Ahmee Bea Alonzo Vincent Co Spain Almudena Cathedral Madrid Instagram Stories Traveling Business Class Seat One More Chance Holy Week Bea And Vincent Wedding Banns Rumors Blind Items Delay Relationship Vincent Co

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