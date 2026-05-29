DILG Secretary Remulla Appeals to Senator dela Rosa to Surrender

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla appeals to Senator Ronald dela Rosa to surrender, assuring him that his rights will be observed and that he will be treated with dignity.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla has expressed his willingness to treat Senator Ronald dela Rosa as an officer and a gentleman if he surrenders. In an ambush interview, Remulla stated that they have 7,467 islands and 225,000 policemen to search for dela Rosa, but acknowledged that it's not an easy task.

He emphasized that they have 40,000 plus barangays to search and that there are always leads, but nine out of 10 are just leads. Remulla appealed to dela Rosa to surrender, assuring that his rights will be observed and that he will be treated with dignity. He also asked dela Rosa not to prolong the situation, as it may lead to him returning to a place he does not want to be.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said that they will investigate all possible locations that dela Rosa may have visited, including his ancestral house in Davao del Sur. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has confirmed that it has issued an arrest warrant against dela Rosa in connection with the killings under the war on drugs during the administration of Rodrigo Duterte.

The Senate building was placed on lockdown and dela Rosa was under protective custody on May 13, when he heard gunshots inside the building. Tracker teams were deployed to search for and arrest dela Rosa, but his camp said they will file an appeal with the PNP regarding the decision to revoke his firearms license, according to his lawyer Atty. Israelito Torreon





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Senator Dela Rosa DILG Secretary Remulla Arrest Warrant War On Drugs ICC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remulla says Estrada will think about options after Ombudsman files plunder and graft chargesThe Ombudsman has filed plunder and graft charges against Senator Jinggoy Estrada in connection with the flood control projects scandal, specifically alleged illegal budget insertions in the Department of Public Works and Highways, as well as illicit payouts amounting to P573 million.

Read more »

Philippine Officials Consider Bounty for Senator Dela Rosa Amid ICC ChargesInterior Secretary Jonvic Remulla confirmed authorities are weighing a bounty for the capture of Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa, who faces an ICC arrest warrant for crimes against humanity linked to the drug war, and urged him to surrender.

Read more »

Estrada Likely to Surrender in Fresh Plunder and Graft Case, Says RemullaInterior Secretary Jonvic Remulla indicated that Senator Jinggoy Estrada is likely to surrender after the Office of the Ombudsman filed plunder and graft charges against him over anomalous flood control projects. Remulla recounted a phone call with Estrada, who expressed concern about his knee needing replacement but was told to bring it up to the Sandiganbayan. This would be Estrada's third encounter with arrest or surrender, following previous cases including the PDAF scam where he was convicted then later acquitted.

Read more »

Marcos Dismisses Rumors of Remulla's Replacement as DILG ChiefPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied rumors that Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla will be replaced, stating he remains satisfied with his performance despite recent incidents involving fugitives. He cited no plans for cabinet changes except at the Department of Labor due to health reasons and mentioned potential appointments for former candidates after the one-year ban lapsed.

Read more »