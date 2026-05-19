DILG Promotes Circular Economy Transition with Partner Agencies

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) played a pivotal role in advancing the country's transition towards a circular economy. DILG's efforts targeted strengthening local governance and improving basic service delivery through sustainable and environmentally responsive policies at the local level, which ultimately contributed to the circular economy process.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government ( DILG ), in conjunction with other partner agencies, significantly contributed to the country's circular economy transition during a high-level interagency round-table on the National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF).

Significant details can be found here: Representing the DILG, Assistant Secretary Lilian De Leon emphasized the agency's dedication to enhancing local governance and improving service delivery through environmentally-responsive policies at the local level. Specifically, De Leon remarked that DILG will optimize local mandates, performance systems, and monitoring mechanisms, ensuring that circular economy principles are integrated into local governance, primarily in waste management and resource efficiency programs across local government units (LGUs)





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Circular Economy Government DILG Circular Economy National Circular Economy Framework National Circular Economy Policy Waste Management Resource Efficiency Local Government Units Lgus EU-PH Green Economy Partnership European Union's Green Economy Partnership

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