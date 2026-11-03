DigiPlus Net Income Drops 12 Pct Amid Weak Gaming Revenues in 2026

DigiPlus Interactive Corp reports a 12 percent decline in net income to P8.9 billion for the first nine months of 2026, citing weaker gaming revenues despite improved operational efficiency and margin expansions.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp reported a 12 percent decline in net income for the first nine months of 2026, reducing earnings to P8.9 billion from P10.11 billion during the same period in the prior year. The operator of BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone attributed the downturn to weaker gaming revenues that weighed heavily on overall profitability despite the company achieving improved operating efficiency during the reporting period.

Gaming Revenue Decline and Margin Expansion

Net gaming revenue after tax fell 17 percent year-on-year to reach P16.2 billion by September as the company navigated a weaker macroeconomic environment. Although overall income decreased, DigiPlus demonstrated that profitability margins improved significantly in the third quarter, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization edging up 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to P2.9 billion.

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The Ebitda margin expanded by four percentage points to reach 22 percent, reflecting more effective advertising and promotional spending, optimized direct gaming costs, and tighter operating expense controls. Furthermore, the company noted that its net gaming revenue after-tax margin, measured against gross gaming revenue, widened by five percentage points quarter-on-quarter to reach 40 percent.

Leadership Strategy and Operational Focus

DigiPlus President Ping Chen stated that the company would continue prioritizing operating efficiency while actively expanding its user base across its digital platforms. He emphasized that the organization remains focused on sustainable growth through the self-development of compelling content, stronger user acquisitions and retention strategies, and disciplined spending on advertising and investment expenditures.

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This strategic focus has yielded results in user engagement metrics, with average monthly active users increasing 3 percent quarter-on-quarter to reach 5.9 million. Additionally, monthly active bettors and depositors rose 5 percent to 4.9 million, indicating that the company is successfully retaining and growing its core customer base despite the challenging revenue environment.

Financial Holdings and Cash Position

The reported P8.9 billion net income included fair value gains from the company's investment in convertible bonds issued by International Entertainment Corp. DigiPlus invested P12.2 billion in IEC convertible notes during the first half of the year, with this investment generating a non-cash gain that contributed to the final income figure.

As of the end of September, the company held P11.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents, representing an 11 percent increase from the previous quarter. This liquidity position was maintained after the company paid P3.8 billion in dividends and executed the substantial IEC investment during the first half of the year, demonstrating strong financial management capabilities.

Tax Contributions and Corporate Social Responsibility

DigiPlus reported paying P13.9 billion in taxes and regulatory fees during the first nine months of the year, underscoring its significant contribution to state revenue. A portion of these funds includes regulatory shares and fees paid to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, which are deducted from gaming revenues along with game provider fees, marketing expenses, payment channel fees, and other direct gaming costs.

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In the realm of corporate social responsibility, the company's foundation invested P34.6 million in sustainable development initiatives during the reported period. This brings the cumulative contributions since the foundation's inception to P166.5 million, supporting a total of 1.2 million Filipino beneficiaries across various community development programs.

Market Reaction to Financial Results

Investors reacted negatively to the reported decline in net income, causing DigiPlus share price to fall by 20 centavos. The stock closed at P6.58 each on Tuesday, reflecting market sentiment regarding the company's short-term revenue performance amidst the broader economic headwinds affecting the gaming and entertainment sector.