DigiPlus Invests Heavily in Brazilian E-Gaming Market

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is set to invest heavily in Brazil's burgeoning e-gaming market, with projected capital expenditures reaching P2.5 billion to P3 billion for the current year. This strategic move is expected to drive significant growth for the company and capitalize on the immense potential of the online gaming sector in Brazil.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has announced that its capital expenditure s (capex) for the current year are projected to reach between P2.5 billion and P3 billion. This includes initial investments for a new e-gaming venture in Brazil .DigiPlus Vice President for Investor Relations, Celeste Jovenir, stated that the company is actively preparing for the launch of its Brazil ian operations, targeting the fourth quarter of the year.

She revealed that P660 million pesos will be allocated for the first three months to secure necessary licenses and cover operating expenses. The remaining expenditure for the venture is still under finalization.The projected 2025 capex also encompasses maintenance, upgrades to IT infrastructure, and facility renovations. Investment house Unicapital Group has expressed optimism regarding DigiPlus, citing the e-gaming sector as a rapidly expanding 'sunrise' industry with substantial growth potential. Unicapital further highlighted DigiPlus's domestic expansion plans and its foray into Brazil's online betting market, which promises to generate new revenue streams through betting and e-casino games.Last month, DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco expressed confidence in continued growth within the company's user base, which reached 40 million in 2024, doubling from 20 million in 2023. He acknowledged that while user registration will likely continue to improve, the rate may not be as substantial as in the recent past. Tanco remains optimistic that the company's entry into Brazil's e-gaming market will significantly contribute to its overall growth.DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda. (Digital Brazil), a subsidiary of DigiPlus, has secured a definitive agreement from Brazil's Ministry of Finance. This agreement paves the way for Digital Brazil to offer sports betting and e-casino games, including slots and card games. The company intends to localize its platform and game offerings to cater to the preferences of the Brazilian market and plans to introduce new games after the localization process is complete.DigiPlus, which claims to be the fastest-growing digital gaming group in the Philippines, reported a remarkable 223 percent surge in revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reaching P51.56 billion compared to P15.98 billion in the previous year. Consolidated net income also experienced significant growth, increasing by 314 percent, or more than four times, to P8.75 billion from P2.11 billion. DigiPlus shares closed at P35.50 apiece last Friday, down 20 centavos, or 0.56 percent, from the previous trading day





