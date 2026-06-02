DigiPlus Enhances ArenaPlus Sportsbook with Altenar and Sportradar

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. bolsters responsible gaming and user experience in ArenaPlus sportsbook through partnerships with Altenar and Sportradar, offering faster odds, localized betting, and advanced fraud detection.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., the leading digital entertainment provider behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, is strengthening its commitment to responsible gaming and a superior player experience through strategic global partnerships for its flagship sportsbook, ArenaPlus.

By integrating cutting-edge technology, DigiPlus ensures a seamless user journey, robust account security, and a high-performance platform. In May 2026, DigiPlus announced partnering with Altenar, a leading global turnkey sportsbook provider, to power ArenaPlus. This transition brought faster odds updates, custom localized betting options, and extensive player props to Filipino users, elevating local sports entertainment to international standards.

Committed to a safe gaming environment, ArenaPlus joined the Sportradar Integrity Exchange (SIE) in March 2026, using AI-powered fraud detection to combat match-fixing and ensure player confidence.

'We're dedicated to enhancing our platform for Filipinos,' said ArenaPlus Head Erick Su. 'Altenar's technical prowess and Sportradar's integrity services create a secure, engaging experience that supports sports and protects players.





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Digiplus Interactive Corp. Arenaplus Altenar Sportradar Responsible Gaming Sportsbook

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