Dictatorship National Herald: Press Bravery, Lawlessness in Senate Incidents Upset Majority

A shooting incident at the Senate building in Pasay City and an increase in apprehension among Senates members lead to calls for change within the institution.

Police personnel guide the media after an exchange of gunshots inside the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay, Metro Manila on May 13, 2026. Risa Hontiveros, a Senator, filed a resolution praising the media for their courage and professionalism after a shooting incident at the Senate building in Pasay City.

Gunfire broke out along the second-floor corridor of the Senate building, following a standoff between law enforcement officials and the Senate leadership regarding Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa's custody. Dela Rosa had taken refuge within the Senate's premises after the International Criminal Court (ICC) unsealed an arrest warrant for him. The gunfire lasted approximately three minutes, causing panic among Senate staff and media members covering the standoff.

Despite being trapped in a building with a potential active shooter, the Senate Media members exhibited remarkable personal bravery, continuing to cover the incident as it occurred. Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri expressed his choice to join the Senate minority bloc was influenced by the increasing apprehension regarding the recent upheaval within the chamber, particularly the shooting incident inside the Senate building. He described the event as unprecedented in the history of the institution





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