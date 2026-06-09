DICT Projects $30 Billion AI Infrastructure Investment, Targets Regional Leadership

The Philippines' Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is set to launch a master plan aiming for $30 billion in AI and digital infrastructure investments through 2033, with a goal to become a regional AI hub. Secretary Henry Aguda highlighted private-sector focus and projected data center capacity growth to 1 GW.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology ( DICT ) is projecting $30 billion worth of investments over the next seven years under its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Master Plan.

According to DICT Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda, the focus this year is on attracting private-sector investments, particularly for digital infrastructure, AI, and hyperscalers. The DICT aims to issue the master plan within the year, with approval expected from the Economic Development Council by July. The Philippines AI+ Infrastructure Master Plan, which covers the period up to 2033, is currently under review.

The masterplan is designed to strengthen the country's AI and digital infrastructure ecosystem and position the Philippines as a regional hub for artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital industries. The DICT emphasizes that accelerating AI adoption through infrastructure upgrades and regulatory improvements is critical; failing to do so could mean missing out on significant productivity gains. The plan will outline strategies for AI development, digital connectivity expansion, and enabling high-performance computing capabilities.

Secretary Aguda stated that countries building AI economy infrastructure today will attract future investments, industries, and high-value jobs. He added that the plan ensures the Philippines not only adopts AI but becomes a regional leader in powering it. Current Philippine data center capacity stands at 200 megawatts, but could reach 1 gigawatt by year-end if planned investments materialize, according to DICT





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Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Investment DICT Philippines AI+ Master Plan Data Centers

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