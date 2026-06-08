DICT Advances Digital Inclusion Through Free Internet and SIM Programs Amid AI Push

The Department of Information and Communications Technology highlights its decade-long efforts in expanding connectivity, launching free Wi-Fi and Bayanihan SIM initiatives, while gearing up for an AI masterplan to future-proof the nation's digital landscape.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology ( DICT ) stands at the forefront of the Philippines' digital transformation, a role solidified by its mandate under Republic Act 10844.

As the agency marks its 10th founding anniversary, its multifaceted mission encompasses policy development, expanding public access, resource-sharing, consumer protection, cybersecurity coordination, and countryside development. These pillars aim to weave information and communications technology into the fabric of society, ensuring that technological advancements benefit every Filipino, regardless of geographic or socioeconomic status. The DICT's work is pivotal in a nation where digital connectivity has become as essential as traditional infrastructure, driving governance, education, and economic activity.

A cornerstone of the DICT's accessibility drive is the Free Public Internet Access Program, commonly known as the Free Wi-Fi initiative. In a proactive step ahead of the new school year, the DICT Guimaras Field Office conducted site inspections and acceptance activities for Wi-Fi sites in selected Department of Education (DepEd) schools across the province. This endeavor is part of a broader strategy to equip students with reliable internet access, a critical tool for modern learning.

The agency underscores that its journey, guided by a mission to bring government and opportunity closer through digital means, involves closing long-standing gaps in access. This includes expanding connectivity to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, enabling digital government platforms, strengthening cybersecurity systems, and promoting digital literacy. The tangible outcome is a more inclusive digital society where online resources are within reach for educational and professional growth.

Beyond infrastructure, the DICT tackles the primary entry point for digital connectivity: the SIM card. Through the Bayanihan SIM program, the agency distributes free SIM cards to bridge the digital divide, prioritizing students and beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino (4Ps) Program. In the Ilocos region, DICT Officer-in-Charge Jaemie Ruiz‑Chua reported that most allocated SIMs have been distributed, with demand continuing to rise as more citizens seek to access increasingly online government services.

The initiative does not end with distribution; it includes comprehensive orientations on cyber hygiene, digital literacy, and data privacy. Beneficiaries receive guidance on maintaining online safety and are instructed to download the eGovPH mobile application, the national government's one‑stop platform for services and information. Student beneficiaries in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) have shared how the program has improved their access to online learning and helped them stay connected with family, demonstrating the direct impact on daily life.

Looking ahead, the DICT is preparing for the disruptive potential of artificial intelligence (AI). Secretary Henry Rhoel Aguda has announced that the agency is developing a masterplan to build the infrastructure necessary to support upcoming AI technologies. This includes crafting an AI policy for regulation and expediting infrastructure deployment. The goal is to ensure the Philippines can fully harness AI for enhanced productivity and competitiveness, positioning the country at the forefront of technological innovation.

This forward‑looking approach, combined with ongoing efforts in connectivity and digital literacy, reflects the DICT's comprehensive strategy: addressing immediate needs while laying the groundwork for a resilient, AI‑ready digital ecosystem. The agency's decade of service thus marks not just an anniversary, but a sustained commitment to leaving no Filipino offline in an increasingly connected world





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