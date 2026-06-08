Diamond Hotel and Siargao Resort Celebrate Philippine Independence with Special Filipino Food Festivals

Two prominent establishments, Diamond Hotel's Corniche restaurant and Siargao's Siago Beach Resort, are commemorating Philippine Independence Day with unique culinary events. The 'Paleta Filipino: A Filipino Food Festival' at Diamond Hotel offers innovative takes on traditional Filipino dishes, while Siago Beach Resort presents a special Independence Day menu with a creative twist on classic Filipino flavors.

Diamond Hotel 's Corniche restaurant is hosting a Filipino food festival, 'Paleta Filipino: A Filipino Food Festival ', from June 9 to 14. The event offers lunch and dinner buffets at P3,988+ per person, featuring innovative interpretations of Filipino cuisine by eight hotel chefs.

Dishes include purple yam soup, pako salad with crispy dilis, pinya at lechon paksiw pizza, and Pampanga sisig fried rice. Guests can also enjoy ube-inspired treats like ube lattes, ube coffee, and ube hopia, along with shopping for handmade accessories, local fashion finds, and fresh flowers from Filipino brands.

Meanwhile, Siargao's Siago Beach Resort is celebrating Independence Day with a special menu from June 8 to 14, offering dishes like palabok negra, lomo saltado lumpia, and sinigang with a creative twist





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Events Philippine Independence Day Diamond Hotel Siargao Siago Beach Resort Filipino Food Festival

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