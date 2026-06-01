The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has started ground works for a housing project in Quezon City after a fire broke out on NIA Road. The higher loan ceiling will help more Filipino workers and professionals secure homes in areas closer to jobs, transport systems and essential services where property values have significantly increased.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development ( DHSUD ) has started ground works for a housing project in Quezon City after a fire broke out on NIA Road.

The higher loan ceiling will help more Filipino workers and professionals secure homes in areas closer to jobs, transport systems and essential services where property values have significantly increased. In return, the stronger housing demand will create ripple effects on employment and business opportunities, especially in construction, manufacturing, transport, retail, furniture, and other allied industries that benefit from housing development and occupancy. DHSUD starts ground works for QC housing project after NIA Road fire.

Because of the higher loanable amount with Pag-IBIG, we continue to expand the coverage of the Expanded 4PH Program so that more Filipinos will have the chance to buy their own homes. The Expanded 4PH Program is President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, the government's flagship housing initiative. Along with this, we can boost the economy because there are many sectors related to housing.

If there is housing development, there are more jobs and more businesses that would benefit. Pag-IBIG Fund said the higher loan ceiling complements the program's ongoing subsidized 3% housing loan rate for qualified buyers of socialized housing. Aliling, the chair of the Pag-IBIG Fund's board of trustees, also called on developers to support the government's affordability thrust by offering more competitive and market-responsive housing packages for Pag-IBIG members.

We should meet halfway - we increase the loanable amount, they (developers) lower their prices. We expect this move to sustain the vibrancy in the housing sector. Under the updated Pag-IBIG housing loan program, qualified members may now avail of financing of up to P10 million, payable for up to 30 years





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DHSUD Pag-IBIG Expanded 4PH Program Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Housing Development Employment Opportunities Business Opportunities

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