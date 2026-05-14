DHSUD Secretary Orders Regional Operations to Address Transaction Bottlenecks and Implement Administrative Reforms

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling ordered key department officials to oversee regional operations starting this week to resolve transaction bottlenecks and implement administrative reforms. The directive follows an internal audit by the DHSUD which found that backlogs previously attributed to the central office are actually occurring at the regional level. These pending transactions primarily involve applications for licenses and certificates across 17 regional offices.

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling ordered key department officials to oversee regional operations starting this week to resolve transaction bottlenecks and implement administrative reforms .

The directive follows an internal audit by the DHSUD which found that backlogs previously attributed to the central office are actually occurring at the regional level. These pending transactions primarily involve applications for licenses and certificates across 17 regional offices. Aliling instructed undersecretaries to conduct performance assessments and establish accountability within their assigned regions.

The move aligns with the 8-Point Agenda of the department, specifically the Zero Backlog Program and the streamlining of processes mandated by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. "President Marcos Jr.'s directive is clear—to speed up and further improve the service provided to our fellow citizens. That is exactly what we are doing to accelerate and streamline the implementation of our housing programs," Aliling said.

While stakeholders initially claimed the DHSUD central office caused the delays, data showed that most regulatory applications remain stuck in regional queues. Aliling said the central office monitors pending transactions in real time to ensure they are acted upon within allowable review periods.

"This means that faster processing and action on the transactions presented to us are doable. Therefore, our regional offices should do the same," the DHSUD chief said. He said the streamlining initiatives will become more sustainable upon the completion of the digitalization program of DHSUD





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Department Of Human Settlements And Urban Deve Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling Transaction Bottlenecks Administrative Reforms Regional Operations Performance Assessments Accountability Housing Programs 8-Point Agenda Zero Backlog Program Streamlining Of Processes President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Digitalization Program Real Time Allowable Review Periods Stakeholders Data Regulatory Applications Regional Queues Central Office Oversee Regional Operations Accelerate And Streamline The Implementation O Conduct Performance Assessments Establish Accountability Streamlining Initiatives More Sustainable Upon The Completion Of The Di

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