DFA says South China Sea Code of Conduct talks 80 percent complete ahead of ASEAN Summit

Southeast Asian nations and China have completed 80 percent of the proposed Code of Conduct on the South China Sea, the DFA said, as Manila hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit with Chinese Premier Li Qiang expected to attend.

Southeast Asian nations and China have completed 80 percent of the proposed Code of Conduct on the South China Sea ahead of next week's ASEAN Summit in Manila, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

At a news conference in Pasay City, DFA Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said significant progress had been made in the COC negotiations under the Philippines' ASEAN chairship. Since our chairship, a lot has been, the progress of the Code of Conduct is really hastened and there might just be a definitive possibility, but definitely a statement will be released, Lazaro said. She added: Let us give it a little bit more time, as this is still subject of discussions.

Also read ASEAN-China South China Sea Code of Conduct Negotiations 70 Percent Complete

But I just want to say, at this point of time, 80 percent of the paragraphs, the paper itself, the document itself is finished. So, there will be just some salient points. The proposed code seeks to establish rules to prevent disputes in the South China Sea from spiraling out of control and developing into a major armed conflict that could involve the United States, a Philippine ally, and other countries in the region.

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Clarifying Negotiation Progress Percentage

Lazaro earlier said ASEAN and China want to avoid a situation in the South China Sea similar to that in the Strait of Hormuz. The briefing followed the opening of the International Media Center in Pasay City for the 49th ASEAN Summit. DFA spokesman for ASEAN matters Dominic Xavier Imperial said negotiators focused on putting the finishing touches on the framework. Imperial said the remaining 30 percent involves crucial elements that require clarification among all parties involved.

He clarified that the figure reflects the overall progress of diplomatic discussions rather than a strict count of finalized text paragraphs. I did not mean to describe it as the number of paragraphs that were agreed upon, but it is really more the progress and how the negotiations are going when it comes to the COC, he said. Lazaro has said negotiations for the code may be completed by the end of the year.

ASEAN and China have been negotiating a final agreement for almost two decades, with formal consultations only beginning in 2013. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is optimistic the talks would be concluded during the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN chairmanship, in line with the three-year timeline set by ASEAN foreign ministers. Imperial, however, said the negotiators are still doing discussions regarding the COC.

Future Timeline For Code Of Conduct

So at the moment, I am unable to definitively say when it will be concluded or will it be finalized within the year or not. From the Philippine side, what we want to ensure is that the COC will guide the behavior of all parties in the South China Sea. And we are also pushing for the rights of third parties to be respected, even if they are not part of the negotiation, Imperial said.

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He affirmed that maritime security and cooperation will feature prominently during the upcoming ASEAN-China Summit, which also marks the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said updates from the negotiating teams are expected in the coming days as regional leaders convene in Manila for the ASEAN Summit, with Chinese Premier Li Qiang expected to attend on behalf of President Xi Jinping.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also expected to accompany US President Donald Trump during his Philippines visit for the ASEAN Summit. Malacanang, meanwhile, said it remains hopeful that the COC will be signed before the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship ends. Bawat araw dapat may pag-asa (Every day should bring hope), Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said.

Hope For Finalization Before Chair Ends

Sa ngayon, hindi rin natin masasabi kung talagang hindi ito magkakaroon ng konklusyon sa 49th ASEAN Summit dahil ang gusto pa rin ng Pangulo ay masapinal sa panahon na ang Pilipinas ang ASEAN chair, she added. At this point, we cannot say for certain that the issue will not be resolved during the 49th ASEAN Summit, as the President still wants it finalized while the Philippines holds the ASEAN chairship.

Four ASEAN member states, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Brunei, are involved in the long-standing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, an important passageway for global trade and commerce. The other two claimants are China and Taiwan. In August 2018, ASEAN and China agreed on a single draft of the COC. In November 2018, both sides agreed to finalize the document within three years, beginning in 2019. However, no final agreement has been reached since then.