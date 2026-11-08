DFA tells Philippine officials to align China remarks with Marcos policy

The Department of Foreign Affairs rebuked other government bodies and officials over their comments on China, saying these can undermine diplomatic efforts and must align with President Marcos Jr.'s policy directions.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday rebuked other Philippine government bodies and officials over their comments about China, saying these can undermine diplomatic efforts and that public officials must be aligned with the administration in its response.

In a statement, the DFA said all government officials, whether civilian or military, are expected to align with President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr.'s policy directions. Individual officials, agencies or sectors do not independently determine the direction of our international relations, the DFA said. Whatever personal convictions public officials may hold, their public platforms carry institutional responsibilities, it added.

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The DFA said officials may not pursue preferred approaches toward China, or any other international partner, without regard for the consequences on the government's overall policy. The DFA issued the statement after Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro spoke with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the phone. The DFA described the call as part of a deliberate effort to maintain bilateral relations before, during, and after the upcoming ASEAN and APEC summits.

ASEAN and APEC Summits Approaching

The ASEAN Summit will be held in Metro Manila from November 16 to 18. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 and 19. The DFA called regrettable recent statements by various Philippine officials against China's words, as well as its actions in the West Philippine Sea. These statements, the DFA said, incorrectly merged documentary evidence, public rhetoric and official diplomatic messaging.

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By doing so, the DFA said, they undermine the government's diplomatic approach and complicate the work of our diplomats. The Philippines' efforts to document and publicize incidents in the West Philippine Sea have established facts, countered disinformation and built international awareness, it said. Yet transparency cannot substitute for statecraft, the DFA said. Releasing footage or shaping an online narrative does not, by itself, act as a physical deterrent at sea of a legal strategy, it added.

China claims nearly the entirety of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, or the part that lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. It has refused to recognize the 2016 arbitral decision that invalidated its nine-dash claim over the sea. China continues to build artificial islands in the area, as well as harass Philippine fishermen.

South China Sea Territorial Claims

The Chinese Embassy in Manila, itself a diplomatic institution, has issued several statements about Philippine officials and institutions, in several instances accusing them of being China has banned from entering its territory sought the recall facebook.com/gmanewsonline.