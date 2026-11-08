DFA Reasserts Marcos Jr. Control Over Foreign Policy Amid Official Disagreements

The Department of Foreign Affairs issued a stern directive reinforcing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s authority over Philippine foreign policy, warning officials against public statements that contradict diplomatic strategies.

The Department of Foreign Affairs issued a formal declaration on Sunday confirming that all government officials must strictly adhere to the foreign policy directions set by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This directive was released to address conflicting public statements from various cabinet members regarding the nation's approach to maritime disputes with China.

Constitutional Authority And National Voice

The Department of Foreign Affairs explicitly stated that the President serves as the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy under the Constitution. The department emphasized that individual officials, specific agencies, or public sectors do not have the independent authority to determine the direction of the country's international relations. In high-stakes diplomacy, maintaining a disciplined and coherent national voice is essential for advancing national interests effectively.

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Warnings On Public Commentary And Diplomacy

Foreign Affairs officials warned that public statements undermining the government's diplomatic approach complicate the work of its diplomats and risk eroding the country's credibility in international affairs. Such actions project an image of internal division that external parties can exploit, which ultimately weakens the Philippines' negotiating position. The department stressed that whatever personal convictions public officials hold, their public platforms carry institutional responsibilities that must not be used to pursue preferred approaches without regard for consequences.

Tensions With China And Recent Incidents

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Philippine Coast Guard Rear Admiral Jay Tarriela engaged in a public dispute with Chinese Embassy officials in recent weeks over maritime issues between Manila and Beijing. The Foreign Affairs department reaffirmed its official account of a telephone call between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro on November 3. This exchange was part of a deliberate effort by both sides to maintain stable and predictable bilateral relations while managing differences responsibly before, during, and beyond the Asean and APEC Summits.

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Diplomatic Messaging Versus Public Rhetoric

The department regretted that recent public commentary by certain government officials incorrectly merged documentary evidence, public rhetoric, and official diplomatic messaging. It clarified that while the national security establishment and uniformed services provide indispensable operational assessments and document developments on the ground, civilian authority directs international relations. Professional advice belongs in appropriate internal channels rather than public forums, ensuring that transparency does not substitute for statecraft. Releasing footage or shaping online narratives does not act as a physical deterrent at sea or a legal strategy, requiring clear distinctions among these instruments.

Next Steps In Statecraft And Strategy

The Philippines' efforts to document and publicize incidents in the West Philippine Sea have established facts, countered disinformation, and built international awareness. However, the department emphasized that transparency is a tool, not a strategy in itself. Government statecraft requires clear distinctions among these instruments to ensure that diplomatic efforts remain effective and coherent. The department continues to monitor the situation and expects all officials to align their public communications with the official diplomatic messaging of the administration.